Nick Viall and pregnant Natalie Joy are taking certain precautions before welcoming their first baby.

“We already know the gender. We’re not revealing that yet. We have told some friends, but I’ve told some friends the wrong gender,” Viall, 42, said on the Thursday, August 10, episode of his “Viall Files” podcast. “Sometimes you have to weed out the moles. So every once in a while, I’ll just, like, get to know who you can trust and who you don’t trust.”

He continued: “You never know. All of a sudden it gets around, and be like, ‘Oh, I heard you’re having a …’ And then you know who it came from.”

Viall noted that he was trying to see whether his friends have a “big mouth,” adding, “So if you know [the sex], maybe you don’t know.”

Viall and Joy, 24, took to social media on Tuesday, August 8, to announce her pregnancy. “Our biggest dream came true,” they captioned maternity photos and a sonogram.

The couple elaborated on the major milestone during their joint podcast conversation.

“I’m just excited to be a dad. I have always said I wanted to be a dad, and I was always like, ‘You know, if I’m ever lucky enough to be a dad,'” Viall shared on Thursday. “So the fact that I’m finally really close, it’s very exciting and surreal and amazing.”

Joy, for her part, said pregnancy has deepened her connection with Viall, sharing, “It’s definitely brought us closer. There’s been pockets of beautiful moments, obviously, like going to the doctor’s, getting ultrasounds, seeing our baby.”

The pair, who got engaged in January, also discussed their plans to have their little one be part of their wedding.

“We definitely tossed around a lot of ideas [about the ceremony]. But I didn’t want to feel rushed and move it up. And then I have some pretty sick family members,” Joy explained. “And I didn’t want to risk pushing it back. So we kind of just kept that and we’re like, ‘We’ll just have a baby at our wedding.’ We’ll then go on a honeymoon and have a baby. We’ll be bringing along my mom or a nanny.”

Before Joy gives birth, Viall has already started to think about his parenting approach. According to the former Bachelor, he wants to instill a strong work ethic.

“I just don’t want to have a spoiled kid. I want to be able to give my kid the things I can. And obviously, I want to spoil them with love and things like that. But I appreciate the work ethic I have that I got from my parents,” he detailed. “I want them to value the things they want to work toward. I want them to value their stuff, then you start making different choices once you work toward something.”