Former Bachelor Nick Viall is going to be a dad! Natalie Joy is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“Our biggest dream came true,” the twosome wrote alongside maternity photos and a sonogram on Tuesday, August 8, via Instagram.

Viall and Joy confirmed they were an item in January 2021. The following month, Viall gushed about how he met Joy.

“She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic,” he said on an episode of his “Viall Files” podcast. “We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’ … She was just like, ‘OK, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal, but I’m gonna go do my thing,’ and she did and I was like, ‘What?!’ … She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

In November 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Viall was considering taking the next step in his relationship with Joy.

“They could be the next Bachelor Nation couple to get engaged,” the insider shared, noting that a proposal may happen “very soon.”

Nearly one year later, Viall opened up about what Joy has taught him about love.

“Not only taught me, but she’s shown me how to be present,” Viall said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in October 2022. “I can be very introverted, and I’ve been accused at times in my life of being aloof. And aloofness combined with being 6’2 has turned into some people thinking I might be dismissive or rude and I get defensive because I’m thinking, ‘Well, no, I’m sorry. I was just thinking about something else.’ And while I want people to understand that it’s not deliberate, it’s my responsibility — if I don’t want to make people feel that way — to work on my weaknesses.”

He continued: “And she has shown me just how important it is to take the time in any moment — whether you’re getting a coffee at a barista or you’re checking out at the grocery store, those little moments of seeing people and making them feel validated is really special on a day-to-day basis and especially in a relationship.”

After more than two years of dating, Viall finally popped the question to Joy in January.

“For the rest of my life, it’s you,” the couple wrote via a joint Instagram post at the time alongside photos from their engagement shoot.

Shortly after announcing the happy news, the reality star shared that he and Joy might be tying the knot sooner than fans think.

“We’re definitely anxious to get married,” Viall told E! News at the time. “We definitely didn’t get engaged to have a long engagement, so it’s been great. It’s exciting.”