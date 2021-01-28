Giving out his final rose? Maybe so! Nick Viall and girlfriend Natalie Joy are Instagram official! The former Bachelor, 40, appeared on Joy’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 27. While he was playing a virtual reality game and wearing goggles, she appeared next to him and tried to give him a kiss.

“You’re freaking me out,” he told her since he couldn’t see her through the goggles but knew she was close by.

Viall and the surgical technologist were first linked in 2019, but he has kept his relationship private ever since his time in Bachelor Nation came to an end. In September 2020, she shared via Instagram that she’s the “happiest I’ve eva been.”

The same month, the reality star purchased his first house, celebrating how far he’d come.

“6 years ago I left a career I really liked for a chance to do something I loved,” Viall captioned an Instagram photo in front of a real estate sign at the time. “I did it at a point in my life where the expectation was to settle in and live the life I had. 6 years later I’m buying MY First HOUSE and doing what I love. It’s never too late to change things up and take a few risks.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum spent years on reality TV trying to find love, first appearing on Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. After coming in second place, he returned to try to find love again on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season the following year. Once again, the model came in second place.

In 2016, he tried again, joining season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and falling for Jen Saviano. While he picked out an engagement ring, Viall chose not to propose and told her that he “wanted to say” he was in love but wasn’t there.

Finally, in 2017, the Wisconsin native became the Bachelor and thought he found The One, proposing to Vanessa Grimaldi on the finale, which aired in March 2017. However, the pair split in August 2017.

“I think the one thing Vanessa and I really agreed about is how much we cared and how much we tried,” the “Viall Files” host said during a September episode of his Patreon series. “And we just went about it so unproductively. If the speed of how your driving is equal to the effort you’re putting in, we were both going 100 miles per hour, but we were both going at opposite directions at one another and it eventually just crashed and exploded.”