Dream come true! Nick Viall has signed on the dotted line for his first house six years after he left his job as a software sales executive.

The Bachelor alum, 39, posted a selfie via Instagram on Tuesday, September 15, standing in front of a real estate lawn sign.

“6 years ago I left a career I really liked for a chance to do something I loved,” Viall captioned the post. “I did it at a point in my life where the expectation was to settle in and live the life I had. 6 years later I’m buying MY First HOUSE and doing what I love. It’s never too late to change things up and take a few risks.”

The Wisconsin native gave his Instagram followers a glimpse inside his new home on Wednesday, September 16, when he shared a video that featured the song “Moving on Up” by M People. The clip showed off his kitchen, living room and large glass doors that lead outside.

Viall was introduced to Bachelor Nation in 2014 when he competed for Andi Dorfman‘s affections on season 10 of The Bachelorette. He later became the lead on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017.

The “Viall Files” podcast host gave his final rose to Vanessa Grimaldi, to whom he got engaged during the series finale in March 2017. However, the pair announced their split five months later.

Viall and Grimaldi, 32, addressed their breakup for the first time on the September 1 episode of his Patreon series. The Canada native noted that there were “different versions” of how their relationship played out, which ultimately led to their separation.

“I don’t think you really ever understood how I felt and I don’t think I ever really understood how you felt,” she explained.

Viall added that although they viewed their relationship differently, they both did truly want their romance to work.

“I think the one thing Vanessa and I really agreed about is how much we cared and how much we tried,” he said. “And we just went about it so unproductively. If the speed of how your driving is equal to the effort you’re putting in, we were both going 100 miles per hour, but we were both going at opposite directions at one another and it eventually just crashed and exploded.”

Grimaldi has since moved on with Josh Wolfe, to whom she became engaged in August.