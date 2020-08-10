He put a ring on it! Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi announced her engagement to Josh Wolfe after more than one year of dating.

“August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #engaged,” the Canadian reality personality, 32, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 10, alongside several photos from her special night.

In January 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that Grimaldi, who accepted Nick Viall‘s proposal on season 21 of the ABC dating series, had moved on with Wolfe. Five days later, she made her relationship with the Canadian businessman Instagram official with a “#mcm” post.

Grimaldi and Viall, 39, announced that they were going their separate ways five months after the season finale of The Bachelor aired in March 2017.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” the former couple told Us in a joint statement at the time. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Two years later, Grimaldi revealed that she had second thoughts about getting engaged on national television.

“I didn’t want to get engaged. They didn’t air this,” she said during an episode of the podcast “Let’s Talk About It With Taylor Nolan” in October 2019. “I had a conversation with [Nick], and I said, ‘Listen, wouldn’t it be better if we just date outside of the show and then get engaged? ‘Cause that’d be more meaningful. We’d get to know each other.'”

Viall later addressed his former fiancée’s comments, telling Kaitlyn Bristowe that he was “fine” with Grimaldi’s explanation and trying “to be level-headed.”

Scroll down to see more from Grimaldi’s romantic engagement to Wolfe!