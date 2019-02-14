Vanessa Grimaldi has all the right reasons for being head-over-heels in love with boyfriend Josh Wolfe.

The Bachelor alum, 31, paid tribute to her beau on Thursday, February 14, marking their first Valentine’s Day together. “Surround yourself with love, everyday,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Wolfe and his nephew kissing her cheeks. “#Happyvalentinesday #Loveeveryday.”

Wolfe also praised the special education teacher on Cupid’s special day, posting a throwback photo of the duo locking lips alongside the caption, “My ❤️ #valentines.”

Us Weekly confirmed Grimaldi’s new relationship in January, more than one year after she ended her engagement to Nick Viall. The No Better You founder went public with her romance days later by posting an Instagram snapshot with the businessman, writing, “#mcm.”

Although Grimaldi does not stay in touch with her ex-fiancé, he’s glad she has moved on with someone new. “I heard through the grapevine [that she is in a new relationship] but we don’t have any contact, but I think that’s great,” Viall, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 12. “I wish her the best. I’m glad she’s found someone to spend some time with.”

The former Bachelor and Grimaldi called it quits in August 2017 nearly nine months after getting engaged on the ABC dating series’ season 21 finale. Although Viall is still on the market, he exclusively told Us on Tuesday that he’s seeking a “long-lasting” relationship.

“You have to really enjoy spending time with someone. Someone who really gets you and you feel safe around and you can kind of be your most authentic self and they can be as well, without the feelings of being judged or misunderstood,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum explained. “I think that’s all anyone can ever ask for.”

Viall added that he’s open to meeting his future girlfriend in person or via a dating app. “I think dating’s hard enough, so any way people want to put themselves out there, I think, is a positive thing,” he noted. “As long as you’re just respectful to other people and OK with rejection.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!