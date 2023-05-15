Bachelor baby! Emily Ferguson has welcomed her first child with her husband, William Karlsson.

“Beckham William Karlsson 💚 born May 12th,2023 at 1:33am,” the former reality star, 30, captioned her son’s Instagram debut. “Our big, strong healthy boy weighing 8lbs 2oz. You’re Pappa’s Twin! We love you more than you’ll ever know🥰.”

Her twin sister, Haley Ferguson, gushed over her nephew in the comments section, writing, “My sweet boy 😍.” Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder chimed in, “Congratulations!!!!! So adorable,” while fellow Bachelor alum Lauren Lane commented, “Oh my gosh a real life ANGEL!”

Ferguson made her first appearance in Bachelor Nation on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor. The season 20 contestant made history on the show with her twin sister as the first-ever identical twins to compete for the same lead.

“Honestly, we tried to be different, but we just can’t,” Emily exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2017 of their tight relationship. “We’re not good at that.”

Although the Las Vegas natives enjoy sharing a lot of commonalities, they went separate ways on their Bachelor journeys after Higgins chose to eliminate Haley before Emily. “You’ve got two amazing daughters, and they really are incredible in every way,” Higgins told the twins’ mom on the show. “But as my feelings grow, it’s harder to comprehend how I could continue with two sisters.”

Higgins did not end up with either of the twins, and they both went on to join seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ultimately, Emily did not find her final rose on the shores of Bachelor in Paradise, but two months after the Las Vegas native wrapped season 4, she met Karlsson.

The Swedish hockey player proposed in December 2020. Emily announced their engagement via Instagram in January 2021. “Best day of my life but looking forward to the day we are officially Husband & Wife,” she captioned the short video at the time.

Emily threw joint bachelorette and bridal parties with her sister, who also got engaged to a hockey player, Oula Palve, in May 2021.

“We are both so excited to finally tie the knot and be married women!!,” the Fergusons told Us exclusively in May 2022.

Both twins married their respective partners in the summer of 2022 — Haley in June and Emily the following month. Ahead of her nuptials, Emily said that while her sister preferred more of an “intimate” wedding day, she preferred more of “a party.”

“I’m so, so glad we got married on different days,” she told Us. “We wanted our weddings to be about just us and our partners since everything else in our life is always done together. It’s nice to be able to have our separate moments since getting married is such a huge life moment.”

The former waitress and Karlsson were already thinking about kids before their vows. “We’ve been ready for kids for a while now,” she shared at the time. “We would be beyond blessed and thrilled if we get pregnant soon after the wedding. We do not want to pressure ourselves but if it happens it happens and we will be so happy.”

The couple shared the news of their first pregnancy shortly after in November 2022. “We are so grateful and excited to share this news and look forward to this next adventure together,” the new mom captioned her pregnancy announcement via Instagram. “It is a dream come true.”

While Emily takes on first-time motherhood, Haley told Us that she and Oula are planning a family at their own pace. “We kind of just want to enjoy being married,” Haley explained in June 2022, adding that they are in “no rush.”

Haley did not hold back her excitement to meet her new niece or nephew, however. “You are already so loved baby Karlsson ❤️,” the proud aunt commented on her twin’s post.