Haley Ferguson and husband Oula Palve are expecting their first baby after facing “emotionally draining” fertility struggles.

The former Bachelor contestant, 30, announced her pregnancy on Monday, October 30.

“Baby Palve is on the way,” Ferguson wrote via Instagram. “It’s with extremely full hearts and tons of joy that Oula and I can officially share our exciting news! It’s also important for me to recognize that even though I’m so happy to share this, a part of me aches for anyone who sees this and feels pained.”

She continued: “I know that feeling so well. As I’ve shared my story I’ve been able to build a beautiful and strong community of people also struggling with infertility. Please know I understand if you need to step away from my page during this period and my heart is with you.”

Ferguson and Palve, 31, posed for maternity portraits in front of a coffee shop. They read a specially printed newspaper that featured the headlines “Baby Palve Is on the Way” and “It’s an IVF Miracle.”

The happy news comes four months after Ferguson opened up in June about having to undergo fertility treatments to help her conceive.

At the time, the Bachelor in Paradise alum told her followers via TikTok that she went through her first round of intrauterine insemination (IUI) — which is the step before doctors suggest doing in vitro fertilization (IVF) — after having a polyp removed from her uterus.

“Sadly, it did not work out,” she noted on June 15. “But I am going to go for another round … and hopefully it will be round two for us that will be successful.”

While Ferguson — who married the Finnish hockey player, 31, in June 2022 — described the treatments as “extremely, extremely emotionally draining,” she said she was focused on staying “super positive” ahead of round two.

“The last year trying to conceive has been really, really difficult,” Ferguson confessed. “Seeing negative pregnancy tests just feels like you’ll never see a positive one. I’m almost to the point where negative pregnancy tests don’t even faze me anymore, like, ‘Oh, well I saw that one coming. Knew that was going to happen.’”

She added that there is an upside to trying more than once, explaining that women’s “chances” and the “success rate go up a little bit higher on your second or third try.”

Haley — who became a first-time aunt in May after twin sister Emily Ferguson welcomed son Beckham — has always wanted a big family.

Haley exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022 that she and Palve were in “no rush” to become parents after their Las Vegas nuptials, but revealed they ideally wanted to have two or three kids.

“We kind of just want to enjoy being married,” she said following their ceremony, noting the duo wouldn’t be “actively trying right after” their big day. “We will be happy [when it happens],” she added.