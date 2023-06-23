It’s a …! Shemar Moore, Witney Carson and more celebrities unveiled their child’s sex with over-the-top and inventive sex reveals in 2023.

“Today is the day. Your boy got butterflies. This is a special day. This is a legendary day,” Moore said in an Instagram video posted on January 9, announcing that he and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, were expecting their first child together. “Today, your boy, Shemar mother—king Moore, is about to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy. It’s going down.”

The Criminal Minds alum continued: “Mama I did it! Mama’s in heaven. I miss her so much. But you’re still a part of this. It’s either going to be Legend, little homie, or it’s going to be Frankie, little baby girl.”

Moore filmed the clip at a sex reveal party in Los Angeles where he and the Solver actress hired a helicopter to fly over the event and let off either blue or pink smoke.

“I’m excited. I am anxious. I would love a boy, because my boy is easy,” Dizon, who is already mother to son Kaiden daughter Carli from past relationships, explained. “But, I kind of want a girl. I want whatever is healthy [and] happy. I am so excited for this portion of our life together. It’s going to be amazing.”

While the helicopter initially made the crowd wait, it finally released pink smoke from both doors of the vehicle.

The S.W.A.T. star toasted to the reveal by showing off a “Daddy’s Girl” T-Shirt that his daughter will someday wear. He had a matching “Girl Dad” tee gifted to him at the party.

A few weeks later, Moore announced via Instagram that the couple’s baby girl, Frankie, had arrived on January 24. “I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S–T!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!” he captioned a snap of the little one.

Carson, for her part, chose a simpler route to revealing the sex of her and husband Carson McAllister’s second child.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who announced her pregnancy in November 2022, shared an Instagram video with her fans on January 4 with the sex of baby No. 2 written in the sand.

“Our second blessing🦋,” she captioned the clip, which showed that their next child would also be a baby boy. The couple already share son Leo, who was born in January 2021.

