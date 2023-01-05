Never known a love like this! Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson, who is expecting her second child with husband Carson McAllister, revealed the sex of her baby — and it looks like she’ll continue to be outnumbered at home.

“Our second blessing 🫶🏼🦋,” the dancer, 29, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 4, alongside a sweet beach video that revealed the words “It’s a boy” written in the sand.

Following the big announcement, Carson’s DWTS costars took to the comments section to share their excitement. “Can’t wait to meet you baby boy 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Lindsay Arnold, who is also pregnant, gushed, while Pasha Pashkov wrote, “Yay!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

The Utah native revealed that she and McAllister, 29, were expecting their next bundle of joy during a November 2022 episode of the Disney+ dance competition series.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2,” Carson shared during the semifinal broadcast as partner Wayne Brady and her fellow costars hugged her. “I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it. And I can finally share it! Which is great!”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum and the actor, who were high school sweethearts, tied the knot in January 2016 after getting engaged three months prior. In January 2021, the lovebirds welcomed son Leo via C-section — while Caron was dealing with contracting COVID-19. The mirror ball winner opened up to Us Weekly at the time about how scary the experience was for a first-time mom.

“I pushed for two and a half hours,” she exclusively told Us one month after giving birth. “I was fully dilated and the baby just did not want to come out. He just was, like, stuck underneath my pelvis for so long. His heart rate started going really high. So we had to do an emergency C-section and obviously, we did whatever was right for the baby.”

Carson referred to the ordeal as “traumatic,” explaining that she wasn’t “prepared” for the surgery that followed. “I had in my head that I was not going to do that at all,” the Emmy nominee said. “We’re just really happy that he’s healthy. That’s the most important thing.”

However, despite the complications, Carson shared that everything was worth it once she and her husband locked eyes with her little one, noting that the choreographer has been an incredible dad to Leo since the very beginning.

“Watching him be a father is, like, the most amazing thing because it’s just been us two for years,” she gushed to Us at the time. “It just melts your heart and you just love him that much more.”