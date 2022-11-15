A lasting love! Witney Carson married her high school sweetheart, Carson McAllister, and the pair have been making fans swoon ever since.

The Dancing With the Stars pro announced in October 2015 that her beau popped the question. “My love of four years @carson.mcallister proposed last night & I feel like the luckiest, happiest woman in the world.💍💕😍❤️,” she gushed via Instagram. “It was perfect, he’s perfect #engaged.”

It wasn’t long before the twosome walked down the aisle. Carson and McAllister exchanged vows on New Year’s Day in 2016. Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and more DWTS pros were bridesmaids on their costar’s big day. Several of Carson’s former famous partners — including Chris Soules and Alfonso Ribeiro — also celebrated the happy couple.

Before tying the knot, the So You Think You Can Dance alum exclusively opened up about her wedding planning experience. “I thought it would be more stressful with everything going on, but it’s actually been really fun,” she told Us Weekly in November 2015. “And we finally have a venue and that was the most stressful part. So it’s going to be in Utah and it’s just going to be really beautiful.”

Four years after getting married, the couple announced they were expanding their family. “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now🙏🏼😭❤️,” the then-pregnant star gushed via Instagram in July 2020, adding that she and McAllister already loved their “little bean so much.”

The pair later revealed they were having a son, and Leo arrived in January 2021. “I pushed for two and a half hours,” Carson exclusively told Us the following month. “I was fully dilated and the baby just did not want to come out. He just was, like, stuck underneath my pelvis for so long. His heart rate started going really high. So we had to do an emergency C-section and obviously, we did whatever was right for the baby.”

Leo’s delivery was “traumatic,” and the Utah native wasn’t “prepared” for such complications. “We’re just really happy that he’s healthy. That’s the most important thing,” she added.

The proud parents frequently documented their baby boy’s milestones via social media before Carson announced her second pregnancy in November 2022. “I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2,” she said during a live episode of DWTS. “I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it. And I can finally share it! Which is great!”

Scroll down for a closer look at the duo’s romance: