Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Courtesy of Carson McAllister/Instagram
It wasn't long before the twosome walked down the aisle. Carson and McAllister exchanged vows on New Year's Day in 2016. Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and more DWTS pros were bridesmaids on their costar's big day. Several of Carson's former famous partners — including Chris Soules and Alfonso Ribeiro — also celebrated the happy couple.
Credit: Courtesy of Witney Carson McAllister/Instagram
October 2015
The high school sweethearts got engaged after four years together.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
January 2016
The twosome exchanged vows on New Year's Day in Utah, with several DWTS pros — including Arnold — serving as bridesmaids.
Credit: Courtesy of Carson McAllister/Instagram
October 2019
"26 never looked so good 💏💏 happy birthday my love!" McAllister gushed in a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife. "Hope you had the best day ever cause no one deserves it more than you! You truly are amazing @witneycarson and I can't wait for what 26 throws at us! I love you!"
Credit: Jen Anderson
July 2020
The choreographer announced her first pregnancy, showing off a sonogram and positive pregnancy test via social media. "We can't even contain our excitement and joy right now🙏🏼😭❤️," she wrote.
One month later, she revealed the pair were expecting a baby boy.
Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
January 2021
Carson gave birth to the couple's son after "an unexpected C-section," she wrote in an Instagram announcement.
"The best weekend with my honey 🍯🤍 going into this Christmas week feeling so grateful for my forever family!" Carson captioned a festive PDA photo via Instagram during the holiday season.
Credit: Courtesy of Witney Carson McAllister/Instagram
May 2022
Carson celebrated her husband's career milestone with a family photo. "Words can't describe how proud I am of this guy! It's been six long years of rigorous work, sacrificing for me and my career, and here he is as a mechanical engineer graduate!" she wrote in an Instagram tribute. "Today, all of his professors told me how intelligent Carson is, and I was just beaming with pride! The sky is the limit for you babe! Can't wait to see what you'll do! We love you!!!! @carson.mcallister, also the last photo has me 🥹."
Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Courtesy of Carson McAllister/Instagram
October 2022
The family of three dressed up in coordinated 101 Dalmatians costumes for Halloween.
Credit: Courtesy of Witney Carson McAllister/Instagram
November 2022
"Baby McAllister #2 coming end of May! We feel so blessed, and I can't wait to see Leo be a big brother 🥹😍🤍🤰🏼," the reality star wrote via Instagram after announcing her exciting news during a live DWTS broadcast.