The Dancing With the Stars family just got bigger! Witney Carson gave birth to her second son with her husband, Carson McAllister.

“He’s here,” Carson, 29, captioned an early Sunday, May 14, Instagram Story photo of herself cuddling the newborn. “Baby is getting 100% oxygen and doing great but breathing a lot fast. They are trying to get it to slow down a little in the NICU. Send prayers!”

Nearly two hours later, the pro dancer was thankful that her baby boy was “back in my arms.” She added via her Stories: “He has to be closely monitored but I’m so happy I’m holding him now.”

The DWTS pro first shared the news of her second pregnancy live on the air of the show’s season 31 semifinals. “I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2,” Carson revealed in November 2022.

The dancer made it to the finals with her partner, Wayne Brady, but ultimately fell short of the mirrorball trophy, instead watching Mark Ballas and Charli D’Amelio win. She expressed relief to finally be able to share her pregnancy with her costars and the show’s fans. “I can finally share it! Which is great!” she exclaimed at the time.

The choreographer opened up to ET Canada about dancing on the show during her pregnancy, noting that she wouldn’t be doing any more lifts. “We don’t need any tricks,” the Emmy nominee said at the time.

At the time of the announcement, Carson also told ET that while she and McAllister, 29, knew the gender of the baby, they were not yet ready to share if they were having another boy or a girl. They later revealed in January that they were expecting another son.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Carson and McAllister are also parents to Leo, 2, who was born in January 2021. That February, the Utah native exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her “traumatic” emergency C-section while birthing her first child. “I was fully dilated and the baby just did not want to come out,” she explained. “His heart rate started going really high. So we had to do an emergency C-section and obviously, we did whatever was right for the baby.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum continued: “I was honestly shocked at the trauma that my body went through. I thought I would never recover.”

Despite her difficult experience with childbirth, the Disney+ personality can’t wait to become a mom for the second time – and for her son the experience having a sibling. Taking to TikTok in November 2022, she even shared the moment that she and McAllister announced to Leo that he would be a big brother. “You’re gonna have a baby brother or sister!” the couple told Leo in the sweet clip.

In addition to her excitement for her eldest, Carson also spoke about her joy to be sharing her second pregnancy journey with her maid of honor and DWTS costar Lindsay Arnold, who announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2 in October 2022. The women were both pregnant with their first children at the same time and then got to share this new parenthood milestone together. (Arnold and husband Sam Cusick‘s second daughter, June, arrived earlier in May.)

Carson told ET, “[Lindsay] actually called me to tell me that she was pregnant! And I was like, ‘Oh, I actually was looking to tell you too!’” she jokingly recalled. “So I think it’s just gonna be a really fun little childhood for our kids together.”