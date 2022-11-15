Getting down to the wire! The six remaining couples on Dancing With the Stars faced off in the semifinals on Monday, November 14.

At the end of the evening, Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko and Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart found themselves in the bottom three. With the lowest total score of the night, Donovan, 44, and Slater, 33, were automatically eliminated. The judges then saved Shangela, 40, and Savchenko, 39, which meant that Durant, 32, and Stewart, 33, were sent home.

For the semifinals, each duo took the stage twice, performing both a ballroom and a Latin-style dance. Wayne Brady and his partner, Witney Carson, kicked off the night with a Paso Doble to “Beggin” by Måneskin. The Whose Line Is It Anyway? alum, 50, told Carson, 29, that he could relate to the song as he once had to beg his ex-wife Mandie Taketa for forgiveness.

“When Mandie and I were dating, there was someone that caught my eye and I never did anything but Mandy found out,” Brady said in a pre-taped package, explaining that the pair got through the rough patch after he pledged his love to Taketa, 46. “Through some miracle, she actually listened to me, and even though we got divorced later, she’s still my best friend.”

The actor and the dancer — who split in 2007 — share daughter Maile, 19.

Carson, for her part, shared some news after she and the Let’s Make a Deal host received their scores from the judges. “I’m so excited to announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2, “ the Utah native revealed. She and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their son, Leo, in January 2021.

“I’m so blessed, and this just felt like a really good time to share it,” the DWTS pro told cohost Alfonso Ribeiro as the ballroom cheered.

Charli D’Amelio, meanwhile, faced some challenges this week after her mom, Heidi D’Amelio, was sent home during the Monday, November 7, episode. “It was definitely bittersweet to say goodbye to my mom but I’m going to make her proud,” the social media personality, 18, told her partner, Mark Ballas, during rehearsal.

Despite missing her biggest cheerleader, Charli blew the judges away with her first dance of the night. “That was so good it literally took my breath away,” Len Goodman told her. “No words of mine can sum up how good I thought I was.”

Derek Hough told the TikTok star that she was the “first celebrity [contestant] to look like a ballroom dancer.” Bruno Tonioli added that the performance was “probably the best Viennese waltz we’ve seen so far in our 31 seasons.”

Heidi, 50, cheered her daughter on from the audience along with her husband, Marc D’Amelio.

Scroll through to see the scores from the semifinals: