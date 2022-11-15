Another one on the way! Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson revealed she is pregnant with baby No. 2 on the Monday, November 14 show.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2,” the dancer, 29, revealed during the live Disney+ broadcast.

She and Wayne Brady were the first couple to his the dance floor on Monday night, performing their paso doble to Måneskin’s “Beggin” and received their score of 36 out of 40 before Carson made her pregnancy announcement.

“I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it,” she said at the semifinals. “And I can finally share it! Which is great!”

The ballroom cheered as Brady, 50, and Carson’s fellow costars hugged her.

Lindsey Arnold, who is also pregnant, shared her excitement via Instagram Story.

“YES YES YES YES!!!!!!!! Beyond happy for this sweet mama and so excited for baby McAllister #2. 😍😍😍 Congrats,” the DWTS alum captioned a clip from Monday’s episode.

Carson and her husband welcomed son Leo in January 2021 via C-section, which was scary for the first-time mom.

“I pushed for two and a half hours,” she exclusively told Us Weekly one month after giving birth. “I was fully dilated and the baby just did not want to come out. He just was, like, stuck underneath my pelvis for so long. His heart rate started going really high. So we had to do an emergency C-section and obviously, we did whatever was right for the baby.”

The Utah native called the experience “traumatic,” explaining to Us that she wasn’t “prepared” for the C-section that followed. “I had in my head that I was not going to do that at all,” the Emmy nominee said. “We’re just really happy that he’s healthy. That’s the most important thing.”

The daunting experience was worth it. Carson couldn’t help gushing over how McAllister, who she married in 2019, dotes on their son. “Watching him be a father is, like, the most amazing thing because it’s just been us two for years,” she gushed to Us at the time. “It just melts your heart and you just love him that much more.”