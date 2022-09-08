A momentous occasion. The season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars includes a new kind of duo in the show’s history — professional dancer Gleb Savchenko and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela.

Last season, JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson became the ABC reality series’ first same-sex duo. During the September 2021 season premiere, Siwa, 19, shared what the historic pairing meant to her.

“For the first time in Dancing With the Stars history, I am dancing with another female, and I’m really, really proud. I came out in early 2021 and what I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids,” the Dance Moms alum said.

The “Boomerang” singer and Johnson, 28, came in second in the competition, placing behind NBA star Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach. Although Siwa didn’t snag the first place title, she felt proud of what she and her dance partner represented to the viewers at home.

“I feel like for people to watch [the show] and see two girls together is really special because you’re not just seeing a female-male couple. You’re seeing two girls, and it’s normal — it’s not weird and it’s not gross. It’s awesome and accepted and celebrated, and it’s just amazing,” the Nebraska native told PopSugar in November 2021.

Johnson, for her part, initially had reservations about the partnership. “I had so many doubts in my head before the season started. I didn’t know if I was capable of doing this, living up to everybody’s expectations, being confident while doing it,” she told Good Morning America in November 2021.

The choreographer continued: “And now looking back, this has been one of the most fulfilling, scary and life-changing moments I’ve ever had on the show. I’m so grateful I said yes to dancing with a female, and I’m so grateful it was JoJo. She has made this experience absolutely magical.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, who wed in 2019, are expecting their first child together in January. Johnson won’t be competing in season 31 of DWTS but Chmerkovskiy, 36, will return to the stage.

“I know that Val is definitely excited to come back for another season and I think that he’s in the best shape of his life right now. I’m not sure what happened to him [this year], but he is snatched,” the mom-to-be exclusively told Us Weekly in June.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.