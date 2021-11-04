Determined to win! JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson were shocked when they landed in the bottom two during the Monday, November 1, episode of Dancing With the Stars — and are doing everything they can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Although the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star, 18, has loved the experience, she’d still be bummed if she doesn’t take home the mirrorball in the end.

“I actually talked to Jen about this a couple of days ago. I was like, ‘We are both going to be livid [if we lose], obviously, because we’re super competitive and we want to win, of course,'” the dancer told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her upcoming Peacock series. “But at the end of the day, this experience has already been more than anything I’ve ever done before that I’ve already won, and it’s been such a journey.”

Siwa, who is part of the ABC show’s first-ever same-sex couple with Johnson, 27, is just “thankful and grateful” for it all.

“The mirrorball isn’t even the icing or the cherry or the sprinkle on top,” she added. “It’s, like, the box that it comes in. It’s just, like, the extra little thing.”

The Nickelodeon star also feels lucky that Johnson came into her life when she did. The Dance Moms alum confirmed to Us that she split from girlfriend Kylie Prew on the morning of October 11 — just hours before she was set to perform as Prince Charming for the show’s Disney Week.

“This week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” the Nebraska native told Us and other reporters following Disney Week, before commending Johnson for staying by her side. “I’m really lucky that every day this week, I got to spend three hours with my best friend in rehearsals. It definitely has been a week, but because of my family, because of this song, because of the show, I’m on the other side of it.”

She continued, “When I finally get a chance — hopefully on the show, but it doesn’t have to be on the show, it will be just in life — to tell the story of how Jenna changed my life and change the way that I look at myself, I cannot wait to do so.”

For now, Siwa is concentrating on the competition and launching her new series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, with her mom, Jessalyn Siwa. Together, the pair will search for the right singers to craft the perfect girl group.

“I have been a huge fan of all things singing and dancing for my whole life,” Jessalyn, 46, told Us. “We all were stuck in quarantine, and I just started putting it on paper and to see it come to life with these fabulous girls and JoJo being the choreographer and the creative director, doing these huge musical numbers of singing and dancing, it was everything I could’ve ever dreamed of. And we’re making stars, like, we made a pop group with these phenomenal kids, and I can’t wait for the world to see.”

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution premieres on Peacock on Thursday, November 4.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi