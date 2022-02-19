Iman Shumpert 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

A pro on the courts and in the ballroom! Iman Shumpert first made a name for himself when he was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2011 before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Amid his successful athletic career, the Teyana & Iman alum briefly traded his basketball sneakers for a pair of dancing shoes while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars with his partner, Daniella Karagach. The duo went on to win the Mirrorball Trophy.

While on tour with the Dancing With the Stars: Live cast, Shumpert, 31, took a break from the spotlight to exclusively share 25 fun facts about himself with Us Weekly.

Scroll down to learn more about Shumpert:

1. I love Honey Nut Cheerios — family size!

2. I’ve loved music ever since I heard “You Know How We Do It” by Ice Cube.

3. I write poetry.

4. I went to school to be a music engineer.

5. I love tacos.

6. My biggest pet peeve is someone repeating something to me like I didn’t hear or comprehend them.

7. My favorite cartoon is Johnny Bravo.

8. I hate to be tickled.

9. I love fashion because when I was in high school, I grew so tall that I had to dress simply and in hand-me-downs. So now I love a variety in my options.

10. I love going to the shooting range — probably just as much as I like going to the gym to shoot jumpers.

11. I listen to my wife Teyana Taylor’s VII album before games to smooth my excitement out because I feel like she’s speaking to me.

12. I’ve never been to Africa, and I’m ashamed of it.

13. Sometimes I want to settle down in a remote area where you need a private plane to get to me.

14. I have two daughters [Iman Jr., 6, and Rue, 17 months], and I’d love to have a son.

15. I save everything my wife and children give to me.

16. The best car I’ve owned is my McLaren.

17. I wear a size 14 shoe!

18. If you want to send fan mail, my P.O. box is on my Instagram. FYI, I wear an XL and 36×34 in jeans!

19. I just touch the sky and relax on my days off.

20. In school, I loved science — once we got past chemistry, that is. I’m fascinated with how things work.

21. My favorite drinks are ginger beer and PureLeaf lemon tea.

22. Batman is the rawest superhero, hands down.

23. The last show my wife and I binged was Grown-ish.

24. I want to learn to fly both a plane and a helicopter.

25. I am having so much fun doing the DWTS tour and bringing #Daniman to the fans in person!

