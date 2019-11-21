



Chrissy Teigen is in the hot seat! The star was recently asked to name her “guilty pleasure food” and she didn’t hold back.

The query came to the Bring the Funny judge, 33, via the question-and-answer section of her new Cravings website, which launched earlier this month. To get the ball rolling, the nameless inquiring mind revealed that he or she loves “a good salad without the salad” — a.k.a. croutons, bacon bits, onions and dressing.

In her answer, Teigen praised that meal hack, writing, “This is actually genius. We all order a salad just for those things anyhow – I like how you’re just expediting this process.”

As for her own food-related guilty pleasures, the Lip Sync Battle cohost noted that it was pretty tricky for her to think of something because she’s “pretty open about the weird stuff” she likes to eat. Still, she managed to come up with a few responses.

“I like to dip pork rinds into spicy shrimp paste for some sort of asian street tough surf and turf,” she explained. Though that habit isn’t particularly odd, her next guilty pleasure food was a bit more bizarre.

“I also don’t like the taste of alcohol so I will grab the anything, anything near me to chase it with, even after one sip,” she added.

What does the Cravings author mean by “anything,” you ask? “Pepperoncinis, blueberries, soda, ham, anything,” she clarified.

Last but certainly not least, the Utah native opened up about her “sick love” of A.1. Steak Sauce. “If I have one bite of steak left, I will dip it into A.1. sauce and suck it off, over and over and over again until the meat is rendered useless,” she stated.

As Teigen noted at the beginning of her answer, she has been candid about her guilty pleasure foods, including her infatuation with the popular steak topping. In September 2017, the Target cookware designer ordered 25 bottles of A.1. via Postmates. While the condiment is beloved by the star, that specific request was actually a mistake on Teigen’s part.

“Chrissy insists on having A1 for her steak no matter how blasphemous that is to any steak people,” Teigen’s husband, John Legend, said in November 2018, while explaining some of his family’s orders via the delivery app. According to “All of You” singer, his wife only meant to purchase five bottles of A.1.

“Apparently if u put in ‘5’ under quantity on Postmates AND say ‘5 bottles!’ in the description, they … get you 25,” Teigen tweeted at the time. “I thought FIVE was a lot.”