Monikers that match! Jason Derulo and more celebrity parents have chosen to give their children their own names.

The singer welcomed his and Jena Frumes‘ baby boy, Jason King Derulo, in May 2021, calling the infant’s birth the “happiest day” of his life. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother,” the Florida native added via Instagram.

After keeping their baby boy’s arrival a secret for a week, Frumes gave her followers a “glimpse” into life with the little one. “Our healthy, handsome king,” the model captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Life now has so much more meaning and I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed.”

The following month, Derulo shared a social media upload twinning with the newborn. “Oh imma love dressing Jason jr up like me,” he gushed in June.

As for Serena Williams, the tennis star’s daughter is also named after her father, Alexis Ohanian — although Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.’s initials are a tribute to Williams.

“Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie Open she won with me,” the athlete explained via Twitter in September 2017, two weeks after giving birth to her baby girl.

The Michigan native’s husband was named after Nicaraguan boxer Alexis Argüello, the Reddit cofounder revealed in his 2013 book, Without Their Permission. “Having a name that’s usually given to girls [was tough],” the entrepreneur admitted in the memoir.

The New York native called dad life “the greatest” after Alexis’ arrival. “Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it’s sleepless, we call our startups our ‘babies,’ we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them — but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy,” the new dad gushed via Instagram in September 2017.

Two years later, the investor exclusively told Us Weekly that he “can’t get enough” of the toddler and she “delights [him and Williams] with every little thing.”

The businessman explained in September 2019: “We have date nights and time with [Olympia], and I try to be present for that. That, honestly, is the thing [Williams] cares the most about. … The thing that probably should go viral, but never will, is just dads or husbands spending that time and really committing [to] it when they are with their families, being present.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities who named their kids after themselves, from Usher Raymond to Future.