



Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams ’ daughter, Olympia, is growing up fast, and the couple “can’t get enough” of the 2-year-old.

Her latest accomplishment? “My wife mentioned that she does this really cute, ‘Bye,’ right now,” the Reddit cofounder, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Game Changers New York premiere on Monday, September 9. “It’s a, ‘Byeeee.’ It’s the only nice thing about saying goodbye to her. She delights us with every little thing.”

He and the professional tennis player, 37, welcomed the toddler in 2017. Since then, the New York native has been extra intentional about spending time with both his wife and daughter.

“We have date nights and time with [Olympia], and I try to be present for that,” the entrepreneur told Us on Monday. “That, honestly, is the thing [Williams] cares the most about. … The thing that probably should go viral, but never will, is just dads or husbands spending that time and really committing [to] it when they are with their families, being present.”

Earlier that day, the five-time Wimbledon winner admitted that she wasn’t sure she would ever have kids before Olympia’s arrival. “Becoming a mom is something that I’ve always wanted to do, but I was getting older and [it was] not really going to happen,” the Queen of the Court author told reporters at New York Fashion Week’s The Shows, The Talk’s Breakfast of Champions. “I love being her mom, and it’s such a great feeling. For me, she’s the best thing that’s happened to me and I’ve had so many amazing things happen to me, so … that’s really saying a lot.”

Williams went on to say that her daughter’s existence still surprises her. “The other day, we were at dinner and I’m like, ‘How am I a mom?!’ How did that happen?’” the athlete recalled. “I remember being pregnant, but it feels like a lifetime ago. I was just, like, hanging out with my friends, and I was like, ‘I’m a mom! It’s weird!’”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!