Looks like Jason Derulo won’t be “Ridin’ Solo” anymore. The singer announced on Sunday, March 28, that his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, is pregnant with their first child.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,” the American Music Award nominee, 31, captioned Instagram photos of himself and the Wild ‘N Out alum, 27. The mom-to-be showed her baby bump in a pink dress while Derulo held her hand and kissed her stomach.

Frumes posted a sweet shot on her own account, writing, “Mom and Dad.”

The couple started dating last year. In December 2020, the “Savage Love” singer told Closer that he was open to starting a family.

“I’m not one to rush anything, but I’d be lying if I said the thought didn’t cross my mind,” Derulo explained at the time. “As the years go by, you’re like, ‘Damn, what is it all for?’ I watch all my peers have kids and I still don’t have any, so I think about it often. I try to be a cool uncle and give them experiences I didn’t have. But then I can always hand them back.”

The songwriter gushed about his relationship with Frumes at the time, noting that the New Jersey native had yet to meet his mom, Jocelyne Desrouleaux.

“She’s only met her over the phone, so we’ll be going to Miami soon for that to happen,” he said. “But it’s been pretty great and a lot of fun, so I’m enjoying it. We were born on the same day, so we’re so similar.”

Derulo added that quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic has “solidified” his feelings about the North Carolina Central University grad. “When you’re spending that much time around somebody, you either love it or you hate it,” he explained. “I’ve never been home since I was a kid. I do so much traveling. Last year, I spent about 60 days at home. This year, I’ve been here pretty much the entire time and it’s been unbelievable getting to be in my own space. I can’t imagine leaving it! There’s no way I’d live the same way again — there’s a difference between working to live and actually having a life. It’s been really eye-opening.”

The dancer previously dated Jordin Sparks from 2011 to 2014. The American Idol alum, 31, is now married to Dana Isaiah and they share son Dana Jr., 2.