Jason Derulo’s Girlfriend Jena Frumes Gives Birth, Welcomes Their 1st Child

Jason Derulo is a dad! The singer’s girlfriend, Jena Frumes, has given birth to their first child.

“The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home,” Derulo, 31, captioned a Tuesday, May 18, Instagram video. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother.”

Frumes, 27, added with a post of her own: “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning and I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed. 05/08/21.”

The American Music Award winner announced in a March Instagram post that the New Jersey native was pregnant. “Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,” the “Talk Dirty” singer captioned Frumes’ baby bump debut.

The then-expectant star added in a post of her own: “Mom and Dad.”

Later that same month, the couple shared the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of blue fireworks. While the Florida native expected they had a boy on the way, saying that the model’s stomach was “sitting kind of low … like a ball,” she didn’t agree.

“I heard that when you’re clumsy and moody, it’s a girl,” Frumes explained. “So [I thought it was] a girl.”

The Wild ‘N Out alum continued documenting her baby bump progress for her social media followers, writing in April that she’d experienced “difficult” symptoms. “Baby boy is so big and has decided to take up martial arts,” she wrote, noting that she felt “back pain” and “sore ribs” daily. “Through it all, I’m forever grateful for the experience of growing a life and excited to start this journey once he’s born.”

Derulo previously told Closer in December 2020 that he was excited to start a family. “I’m not one to rush anything, but I’d be lying if I said the thought didn’t cross my mind,” the songwriter explained at the time. “As the years go by, you’re like, ‘Damn, what is it all for?’ I watch all my peers have kids and I still don’t have any, so I think about it often. I try to be a cool uncle and give them experiences I didn’t have. But then I can always hand them back.”

He gushed over his girlfriend at the time, calling Frumes “a lot of fun” and “pretty great.” Their time together amid the coronavirus pandemic was “really eye-opening,” Derulo added.

“When you’re spending that much time around somebody, you either love it or you hate it,” the dancer explained. “I’ve never been home since I was a kid. I do so much traveling. Last year, I spent about 60 days at home. This year, I’ve been here pretty much the entire time and it’s been unbelievable getting to be in my own space. I can’t imagine leaving it! There’s no way I’d live the same way again — there’s a difference between working to live and actually having a life.”