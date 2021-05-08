Witney Carson: What’s in My Diaper Bag?

Witney Carson‘s Million Pockets Deluxe diaper backpack is hand-picked from her collaboration with JuJuBe, which includes three bags from the brand’s Beyond Collection, all in the 27-year-old’s favorite color, “Spice.”

The Dancing with the Stars pro, who welcomed son Leo with husband Carson McAllister in early January, admits that her backpack really helps her “stay organized” — which she usually isn’t.

Carson shares more of what’s inside her JuJuBe diaper backpack, a useful product for any new parent, with Us Weekly.

Post-Pregnancy Must

“I have the Burt’s Bees Cucumber Mint [Chapstick] right now. Just always use your chapstick, especially if you’re nursing because your lips are always chapped.”

A Useful Item for All Mothers

“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen this [Willow Breast Pump], but it’s awesome. You just place it right in your bra and it pumps out super nicely. This one is awesome because it’s got 360 degree mobility, so I can bend down and do the dishes or anything.”

Everyday Baby Essential

“I’ll just put, like, five drops [of Wellements Organic Probiotic Drops] in his bottle every morning.”

On the Go Assistance

“If ever he spits up and we’re going to see somebody and I don’t want him to smell like spit up … I just put this [Tubby Todd] lotion on him and it smells amazing. It’s lavender and rosemary and is super easy on the go.”

Top Tier Recommendation

“Honest diapers. I honestly don’t use any other diapers. Those are the best. I truly believe that.”

What else is inside Carson’s bag? Watch the video above to see her Ryan and Rose pacifier, Evereden rash cream and more!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi