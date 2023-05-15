Pilot in training? Witney Carson shared her newborn son’s name with her fans two days after giving birth.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 29, announced via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 14, that she welcomed her second child with husband Carson McAllister. One day later, she revealed that the little one — who the couple named Jet Carson McAllister — was born two weeks before his due date and “just in time for Mother’s Day.”

“Our hearts have doubled in size for our Jetty boy,” Carson captioned a series of photos of the infant — who was born Saturday, May 13 — swaddled in a green blanket and matching green hat. “He’s the most perfect addition to our family and has already given us so much joy! We love you baby boy.”

The Utah native also shares 2-year-old son Leo with her husband, 29, whom she wed in January 2016.

“My boys 😭💙 could there be a better Mother’s Day gift??” Carson wrote via social media on Sunday, while celebrating the holiday — and sharing a peek at her family of four. “We are on cloud nine and soaking in every second.”

The choreographer’s spouse gushed over his wife on Mother’s Day and shared a few more pictures of their newest bundle of joy. “I am so happy to call @witneycarson the mother of my TWO precious boys,” McAllister told his followers. “She keeps me calm and keeps her cool cause she knows I’m losing it inside.”

The mechanical engineer added: “You’re my rock babe! I’m so proud of you! Mothers will never get the credit they deserve for bringing little ones into this world. I love my little growing family! #familiesareforever #family.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Following Jet’s arrival, the So You Think You Can Dance alum revealed that the delivery was a little bit nerve-wracking because the baby was “breathing a lot [of oxygen] fast.” He was subsequently sent to the NICU to try and get his breathing on track.

Carson announced via her Instagram Story on Sunday that her son was back in her arms after two hours in the NICU. “He has to be closely monitored but I’m so happy I’m holding him now,” she explained.

As the TV personality continued to recover from giving. birth, she shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her hospital room. Carson revealed via her Instagram Story that she happily enjoyed “sushi to celebrate” in bed as both her mother and mother-in-law paid a visit to the hospital to meet their newest grandchild.

The DWTS season 19 champion went on to note that her son came into the world just 10 minutes after she was taken into the operating room. “We love you baby boy,” she captioned a social media snap on Monday.