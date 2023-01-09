Never too late to start a family! Shemar Moore is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

“Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen,” the former Criminal Minds star, 52, captioned the Instagram video announcing the news on Monday, January 9. “Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️‍🔥.”

In the clip, Moore shared his excitement over finding out that he is going to be a father. The California native also mentioned his late mother — who died in February 2020 — in the message. He noted how much he wished she was there to celebrate the occasion with him but noted that she is there in spirit. “Mama I did it,” he exclaimed to the camera.

The S.W.A.T actor then revealed that he and the model, 39, are expecting a baby girl, who they have decided to name Frankie. The couple announced their future daughter’s due date as February 8 — which is nearly three years after Moore’s mother passed away.

Dizon also appeared in the clip to share her excitement, noting that she was “anxious.” The makeup artist is already a mother to two children. She shares a daughter with ex Stephen Bishop and a son from another previous relationship.

“I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy like [Moore] says 10 fingers, 10 toes,” she said in the video. “I’m just so excited for this portion of our life together, and it’s going to be amazing.”

Moore continued to open up about his exciting news during an upcoming appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show. In a sneak peek shared via YouTube on Monday, the Young and the Restless alum talked about how delighted he is to be embarking on the fatherhood journey.

“I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up,” he said. “My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

In 2017, the Diary of a Mad Black Woman actor revealed his hopes for one day starting a family.

“I want to be a family man,” Moore shared in November of that year while speaking with Watch! magazine. “I want to be a father, I want to have a partner in crime, a woman to share [my life] with. I want to continue to evolve, I want to continue to take the next step in my life. In my personal life.”