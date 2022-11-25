‘Criminal Minds’ Cast: Then and Now

In 2005, viewers were introduced to a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit. The crime drama, which was created by Teen Wolf‘s Jeff Davis, explored different fictional cases and showed how behavioral analysis helped the team locate their unknown subjects.
“The biggest public mistake I ever made was that I chose to do Criminal Minds in the first place. I thought it was something very different,” he said during an interview with New York Magazine in September 2012. “I never thought they were going to kill and rape all these women every night, every day, week after week, year after year.”
At the time, the Princess Bride actor noted that he didn’t judge viewers who enjoyed the procedural. “I’m not making a judgment on the taste [of people who watch crime procedurals],” Patinkin, who joined Homeland after his exit from the CBS show, added. “But I’m concerned about the effect it has. Audiences all over the world use this programming as their bedtime story. This isn’t what you need to be dreaming about.”
“Because it’s on Paramount+, instead of CBS, they’re doing it a little different. They want to make the same show, but in a slightly different way and they want me to be a part of doing that. So, I think I’m cocky enough to think I will do nothing the fans are going to hate,” the Friday Night Lights alum told Nerds and Beyond at the time. “I’ve watched the show and I love the show, so I think I understand the appeal of it.”
Gilford continued: “I have much respect for the fans of this show and what this show has been, and I think being directed by the cast members and how collaborative the writers are, hopefully I don’t stick out like a sore thumb.”
Scroll down to see then and now photos of the Criminal Minds cast members:
Leaving behind a legacy. Criminal Minds is back with a revival on Paramount+ titled Criminal Minds: Evolution — but fans have watched the cast change on and off screen since the procedural first debuted.
The first season of Criminal Minds starred Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler, A. J. Cook and Kirsten Vangsness. After two seasons on the show, Patinkin announced his departure and later offered a reason for the decision.
Patinkin recalled struggling with the subject material, saying, "It was very destructive to my soul and my personality.”
Over the years, Criminal Mindscontinued to see cast changes until it wrapped up in 2020. The police drama was later picked up for a revival which included the return of Joe Mantegna, Cook, Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. The Paramount+ series will also introduce Zach Gilford in the role of the first season's villain.
Ahead of the revival's debut in November 2022, Gilford opened up about joining such a memorable franchise.
The Illinois native rose to fame for his work on Broadway, which earned him three Tony Award nominations. On the small screen, Patinkin has appeared in Chicago Hope, Homeland, Dead Like Me and The Good Fight. The actor also scored movie roles in The Princess Bride, Yentl, Ragtime, Wonder and Life Itself.
Patinkin has been married to Kathryn Grody since 1980. The couple has two sons, Issac and Gideon.
After playing Aaron Hotchner for over a decade, Gibson was let go from the CBS series following a heated altercation. In August 2016, the South Carolina native reportedly kicked show writer Virgil Williams in the leg while they were arguing about an episode that Gibson was directing. His final episode as the unit chief aired later that year.
Before his role in Criminal Minds, the director scored memorable leading roles in Chicago Hope and Dharma & Greg. Following his exit, Gibson appeared in the 2019 film Shadow Wolves.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock/David Fisher/Shutterstock
Shemar Moore
The Emmy Award winner, who played Derek Morgan, has booked notable roles on The Young and the Restless, S.W.A.T. and as the third host of Soul Train. Moore won eight NAACP Image Awards for his work as Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Matthew Gray Gubler
Gubler rose to stardom playing Dr. Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds from 2005 to 2020. Since the show's end, the painter scored roles in Dollface, Horse Girl and King Knight. He was also the voice of Simon in Alvin and the Chipmunks and its three subsequent sequels.
Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock/Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock
Joe Mantegna
The voice actor joined Criminal Minds in 2007 as David Rossi following Patinkin's departure. Mantegna previously appeared in Three Amigos, The Godfather Part III, Forget Paris and Up Close and Personal.
The director also starred in First Monday, Joan of Arcadia, The Last Don, The Rat Pack and The Starter Wife.
Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock/Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Paget Brewster
The Friends alum took on the role of Emily Prentiss shortly after Glaudini exited the series after playing Elle Greenaway for two seasons. Brewster appeared in the show from 2006 to 2012 before taking a break and returning in 2016.
The comedian, who joined Criminal Minds as Tara Lewis in 2015, previously appeared in episodes of Ghost Whisperer, Archer, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Talk Soup and Friends. Tyler also cohosted The Talk for several seasons and Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Tyler was married to Jeff Tietjens from 1992 to 2017.
Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock/Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock
Adam Rodriguez
Rodriguez joined Criminal Minds as Luke Alvez in 2016 and stayed on the series until its finale. He previously booked roles in Felicity, CSI: Miami, Ugly Betty, Jane the Virgin, Ordinary Joe and One Day at a Time. As a director, Rodriguez worked behind the scenes on shows including Scorpion.
The screenwriter married model Grace Gail in 2016. They have three children.