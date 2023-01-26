Keke Palmer’s little man! The pregnant actress subtly revealed the sex of her first child while disclosing details about her little one’s arrival.

“So, my baby is either going to be a Pisces or an Aries. I’m not sure exactly,” the 29-year-old Nope star, who is a Virgo, said during a Wednesday, January 25, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I mean, Pisces are known to be very deep, they’re emotional creatures, so I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.”

She continued: “I don’t want to be like too [in his face] because sometimes I can be a little too telling it like it is. I need to wade in the water with a Pisces, just keep it chill.”

Palmer — who is due later this year — did not reveal further details about her son’s arrival, which came one month after she debuted her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” the True Jackson, VP alum said in her December 2022 monologue while cradling her bare baby bump. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ‘cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? People kept coming up to me [and saying,] ‘Congratulations.’ I’m like, ‘Sssh, can y’all stop, I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear and then we can get to the damn baby shower!’”

She added at the time: “But, honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby ‘cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, ‘Look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex [and] I own a home. … You know, things adults do.’”

Palmer — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson after nearly two years together — told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday that she was “so excited” to share her happy news on SNL.

“I always thought to myself, ‘I would love the opportunity to host, obviously, SNL.’ I just did not know it would be the same time that I was pregnant,” she said during the late-night appearance. “So, I guess, I gotta say it [during the show].”