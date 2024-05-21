Southern Charm alum Kathryn Dennis is in hot water after she was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence on Monday, May 20.

Dennis, 32, was booked by police in Goose Creek, South Carolina, on Monday night after being involved in a three-car collision, Us Weekly can confirm.

Responding officers described Dennis as having “glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person” when they approached, according to documents obtained by TMZ. She reportedly had an open container in the car.

While this is Dennis’ first DUI arrest, she isn’t a stranger to getting into trouble with the law.

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

The former reality star has made headlines over the years for her struggles with substance abuse, which has been a point of contention throughout her and ex Thomas Ravenel’s custody battle.

The pair, who share daughter Kensie and son Saint, had a heated legal dispute over their children following their 2016 split. Dennis lost custody of the kids amid her sobriety journey, which was centered on her marijuana use.

In 2017, Dennis gained 50/50 custody after becoming clean but two years later, Ravenel claimed she failed a drug test.

Related: Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel’s Custody Battle: Everything We Know Getting ugly. Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are involved in an ongoing custody battle over their two children. The former Southern Charm costars welcomed daughter Kensie at the end of season 1 in 2014. As the duo’s on-off relationship continued, Dennis got pregnant for the second time in 2015. They welcomed son Saint that November. […]

The following year, Dennis filed for an agreement change in October 2018 after Ravenel was arrested for assault and battery in the second degree. The arrest was tied to a 2015 incident involving the former couple’s nanny. The scandal resulted in Ravenel being fired from Southern Charm after season 6. (The lawsuit was settled in 2019.)

A judge issued a temporary order in August 2019, stating that Dennis and Ravenel would continue to share joint custody.

In March 2021, Ravenel’s lawyers confirmed there was another custody change, resulting in Dennis temporarily losing custody of Kensie and Saint. At the time, Dennis was given supervised weekend visitation with her kids.

Dennis remained a staple on Southern Charm until January 2023 when she announced that she was leaving the Bravo series after eight seasons.

Related: Southern Charm's Biggest Scandals and Controversies The cast of Southern Charm has been entertaining Bravo fans since 2014, but sometimes, their offscreen scandals and controversies overshadow their onscreen antics. When Southern Charm premiered, it starred Thomas Ravenel, Shep Rose, Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, Whitney Sudler-Smith and Jenna King. During season 1, Thomas met Kathryn Dennis, who is nearly 30 years his […]

“What a wild ride it’s been!” she told People in a statement at the time. “Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine. It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to).”

Dennis thanked the fans for watching her “grow up” and celebrate transition from a single girl to a mom of two.

“Through it all, the love y’all have shown for me not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle it all, but helped me realize that I wasn’t alone. I’m so grateful,” she added. “I’ll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens. I’m thankful for Bravo, the producers at Haymaker and my Charleston cast mates for everything.”

This story is still developing.