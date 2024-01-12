Kathryn Dennis had a surprising reaction to the news revealed during part 1 of the Southern Charm reunion — Olivia Flowers and Thomas Ravenel hooked up in the past.

“We have never been closer, you did nothing wrong and don’t need to worry about being judged by me ✨,” Kathryn, 32, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, January 11, alongside three sweet selfies with Olivia.

In the first two pictures, the women are smiling. Olivia offered Kathryn a kiss on the cheek in the third.

“Love you my girl, thank you for always looking out. ❤️❤️,” Olivia commented on the social media post.

During the first part of Bravo’s Southern Charm reunion, Olivia confessed to previously hooking up with Thomas, 61, after being prompted by Taylor Ann Green. (Thomas and Kathryn share two kids together, Kensie, 9, and Saint, 8.)

“I’m just saying Olivia, forgive as you would want to be forgiven,” Taylor, 29, said on Thursday, alluding that Olivia was hiding something.

“Go ahead and say it,” Olivia hit back. “You’ve been hanging this over my head, I wanna see it. Say it!”

Reunion host Andy Cohen further explained what was going down between the two women.

“The implication is that she’s done something … to a friend and a confidant,” Andy, 55, said. Taylor further went on to call it “the whole Thomas situation.”

Olivia then copped to hooking up with Thomas “one time” during a “drunken night” in the past.

“I was fresh out of college, 20 years old. Dumb,” she explained. “I had a hookup with T-Rav. I wanted to take it to my grave, like, who wouldn’t?”

Thomas took to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to being name-dropped during the reunion.

“The only time Southern Charm makes ratings is when I’m on the show, even in my absentia!” he wrote. “When I quit the show they canceled it for one season looking for my replacement and finally did it in the aggregate with 3 new cast members!!” (It’s unclear which cast members he’s referring to as the show was never canceled.)

Fellow Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy previously hinted at the hookup during last season’s reunion, which Olivia had denied at the time. During Thursday’s episode, Olivia explained that she had admitted the hookup to Taylor following Madison’s accusation.

Thomas and Kathryn were both original Southern Charm cast members when the Bravo show premiered in March 2014. Fans watched the ups and downs in their tumultuous relationship until their eventual split in 2016.

Thomas was fired from the show in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual assault and was arrested for assault and battery following a 2015 incident. Kathryn stayed on Southern Charm until 2023, leaving the series ahead of season 9.

During Thursday’s reunion, Taylor claimed that Olivia had “lied” to her “friend and confidant” Kathryn about the Thomas hookup.

“I didn’t know Kathryn then,” Olivia said. “I met Kathryn after it happened.”

Part 2 of the Southern Charm season 9 reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, January 18, at 8 p.m. ET.