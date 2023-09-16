Charleston might be full of “Peter Pan” men, but some of the Southern Charm cast has broken out of that mold and become parents.

Original star Kathryn Dennis kicked off her time on the Bravo series as a single girl looking for The One. While she didn’t find her husband on the show, Dennis did welcome two children, Kensie and Saint, with then-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel before their 2016 split.

Season 6 addition Madison LeCroy joined the cast a single mom to son Hudson. After splitting from on-off boyfriend Austen Kroll in 2020, LeCroy married Brett Randle in November 2022. Since then, the couple have been thinking about adding a baby to their brood.

“The more money I can make, the bigger the family will grow,” LeCroy exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023. “And I’m excited about that.”

Scroll down to meet Southern Charm’s next generation: