Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Warned Husband Brett Randle About ‘Rowdy’ Cast Before His Debut

By

Madison LeCroy wants fans to see all facets of her life on Southern Charm, including her dynamic with husband Brett Randle.

“I know a lot of people are like, ‘Don’t do it, don’t put your relationship on camera,’” Madison, 32, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly while promoting season 9 of the Bravo series. “But I needed the viewers to be able to see that side of me that everyone is missing.”

Madison, who married Brett in November 2022, teased: “I do have a kind side and I do have a family, so I’m really happy that y’all get to see that.”

Ahead of Brett’s Southern Charm debut on season 9, Madison told Us she did give him some advice. “I [was] more, like, ‘OK, listen, I hope I don’t embarrass us, but things can get a little rowdy,’” she recalled.

She revealed that “the guys actually really loved Brett and wanted to bring him into this circle,” but she quickly put a stop to that. “I was, like, I don’t think that’s going to happen. Sorry,” Madison confessed.

Viewers previously watched Madison’s rocky relationship with castmate Austen Kroll play out on seasons 4 through 6. After Madison and Austen, 36, split for good in December 2020, Madison has kept her love life mainly off camera.

However, beginning with the Thursday, September 14, premiere, fans will see Madison’s home life with Brett and her son, Hudson, 10 — whom she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes— more frequently.

The cameras even caught Austen’s first time meeting Brett at Madison and Brett’s post-wedding celebration in Charleston. “I just wanted, honestly, Brett to meet Austen and be like, ‘You have nothing to worry about,’” Madison told Us of her decision to put Austen on the guestlist. “That’s the truth. I think that it was a good decision.”

Awkward encounters with her ex aside, Madison is happier than ever as she approaches her and Brett’s first wedding anniversary.

“There’s something about this level of confidence that I have. I just feel secure,” Madison gushed to Us about being a married woman. “I’m really happy.”

That feeling of joy has doubled as Madison continues to watch her son and husband bond. “It’s insane. I’ve never been more in love,” she said. “And the more time they spend together, it’s just [great].”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

