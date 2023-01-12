“What a wild ride it’s been! Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season?” the model told People in a statement at the time. “That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine.”
The mother of two — who shares daughter Kensie and son Saint with ex Thomas Ravenel — added: “It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to).”
“I’m not happy about it, honestly. I think a lot of us are really sad. I’m not really convinced. I mean, do we have a show without her?” Madison confessed during an Amazon Live! broadcast in January 2023. “No, maybe she’ll come around the corner and surprise us all. I mean, I don’t know.”
The Greenville, South Carolina, native noted: “She was my buddy, so I am not thrilled about it, but like I said, I don’t know. We’re in the very early stages of all this, so who’s to say she won’t come back.”
Season 9, however, will still have plenty of drama without Kathryn at the helm. The fallout from season 8’s splits — Taylor and Shep broke up in July 2022 and Austen and Olivia parted ways that fall — still have fans talking.
“I had drinks with Taylor and Olivia and I think that ship has sailed for her and Olivia in terms of the men of Southern Charm,” Leva exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022, adding that both ladies are “done” with their respective exes.
The Southern Hospitality star added that while she thinks the women have moved on, Austen was “very into” Olivia all of last season.
“Olivia and I, before we started filming Southern Charm [season 8], we had a dual birthday [party] — cuz our birthdays are a few days apart — at Bourbon N’ Bubbles,” Leva recalled. “And he was just like, ‘Who’s that girl? I’m gonna marry her.’”
The Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder, for his part, exclusively told Us in October 2022, “I would never say never with that one” when asked about his former flame.
Scroll down for everything we know so far about season 9 of Southern Charm:
Credit: Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Everything to Know About ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9: Why Kathryn Dennis Is Leaving, Where Relationships Stand and More
What is Southern Charm without OG star Kathryn Dennis? Fans are going to find out firsthand when season 9 returns later this year.
The Bravo series, which is set in Charleston, South Carolina, has seen a lot of casting changes since its 2013 premiere. However, the biggest shake up might come during season 9 as Kathryn announced in January 2023 that she will no longer be a part of the cast.
“What a wild ride it’s been! Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season?” the model told People in a statement at the time. “That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine.”
The mother of two — who shares daughter Kensie and son Saint with ex Thomas Ravenel — added: “It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to).”
The season 8 cast, which consisted of Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll, Naomie Olindo, Leva Bonaparte, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers, are already feeling the change in the air.
“I’m not happy about it, honestly. I think a lot of us are really sad. I’m not really convinced. I mean, do we have a show without her?” Madison confessed during an Amazon Live! broadcast in January 2023. “No, maybe she’ll come around the corner and surprise us all. I mean, I don’t know.”
[jwplayer svrKKlmg-zhNYySv2]
The Greenville, South Carolina, native noted: “She was my buddy, so I am not thrilled about it, but like I said, I don’t know. We’re in the very early stages of all this, so who’s to say she won’t come back.”
Season 9, however, will still have plenty of drama without Kathryn at the helm. The fallout from season 8’s splits — Taylor and Shep broke up in July 2022 and Austen and Olivia parted ways that fall — still have fans talking.
“I had drinks with Taylor and Olivia and I think that ship has sailed for her and Olivia in terms of the men of Southern Charm,” Leva exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022, adding that both ladies are “done” with their respective exes.
The Southern Hospitality star added that while she thinks the women have moved on, Austen was “very into” Olivia all of last season.
“Olivia and I, before we started filming Southern Charm [season 8], we had a dual birthday [party] — cuz our birthdays are a few days apart — at Bourbon N’ Bubbles,” Leva recalled. “And he was just like, ‘Who’s that girl? I’m gonna marry her.’”
The Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder, for his part, exclusively told Us in October 2022, “I would never say never with that one” when asked about his former flame.
Scroll down for everything we know so far about season 9 of Southern Charm:
Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Kathryn Is Out!
Kathryn confirmed her departure as a full-time cast member in January 2023. She revealed in a statement at the time that she has built friendships that she will “always treasure” on the show after growing up in front of the camera.
“The love y’all have shown for me not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle all [my ups and downs] but helped me realize that I wasn’t alone. I’m so grateful,” the original cast member explained. “I’ll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens. I’m thankful for Bravo, the producers at Haymaker and my Charleston cast mates for everything.”
Credit: Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Madison Is Coming Back ‘Full Throttle’
“You’re going to see what I have going on. I know last year, I kind of took a step back and this year I’m coming back full throttle,” the hairstylist revealed during her “New Year Fitness Goals” Amazon Live! stream in January 2023. “And yeah, I’m going to show you guys what I’ve been doing, what’s going on with me, where I’m at in my life, so that will be really fun and interesting to do.”
Credit: Bravo (2)
Where Does Austen Stand With Ex Olivia?
During the season 8 reunion special, which filmed in September 2022, Olivia confirmed that she and Austen were no longer dating after getting together in late 2021. “I was ready to be in the relationship, but it was him that, like, couldn’t figure it out,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time.
The “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost, for his part, exclusively told Us in October 2022 that he wouldn’t rule out a possible reconciliation in the future. “I would never say never with her. She’s such an important person in my life and, like, she was huge for me, you know, this year to kind of get back to, you know, who I think that I am,” Austen explained. “So, I would never say never with that one.”
Credit: Paul Cheney/Bravo
Are Taylor and Shep Back Together?
Us confirmed in July 2022 that Taylor and Shep had called it quits after more than two years together. During the season 8 reunion special, which aired in October 2022, the clinical assistant broke down over Shep allegedly moving on so quickly after the breakup.
“We spent two and a half years together. You’ve allegedly slept with over 300 women,” Taylor claimed on the show. “You went out. You partied. Now you’ve wrapped me into this slew of whores who you’ve f—king. And now I’m just a number. And that’s what f—ked me up in the head.”
Later that month, Shep exclusively told Us at BravoCon that he will “always be in love” with Taylor despite going their separate ways.
Taylor, for her part, confessed to Us in October 2022 that she thought that she and the Average Expectations author would get “back together” if Shep worked on himself. “But that’s not the case, so we’re good,” she said at BravoCon. “I wish him well.”
Credit: Bravo (2)
Are Leva and Craig Still Feuding?
The restaurant owner got into a heated argument with Craig during the season 8 finale, which aired in September 2022. The fight resulted in the Sewing Down South founder throwing Leva out of his holiday party — and put a strain on their longstanding friendship.
While the pair appeared to be cordial during the reunion special, which aired the following month, all was not forgotten. “[That evening] drastically changed our friendship,” Leva exclusively told Us at the time of the altercation.
The Bourbon ‘N Bubbles cofounder, however, confirmed to Us in November 2022 that she and Craig had since “made amends” and the businessman had congratulated her of her spinoff series, Southern Hospitality.
Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo
When Will Season 9 Premiere?
Bravo has yet to announce when Southern Charm will return.