He’s not past the breakup. Shep Rose opened up about his split from Taylor Ann Green — and the Southern Charm star admitted he still wasn’t over his ex-girlfriend.

“[I will] always be in love with her,” the South Caroline native, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, October 15. “That thing, ‘Are you in love or do you love her?’ I love her. That’s all you need to know.”

Rose also discussed his plans to continue to support Green, 27, adding, “I will root for her for the rest of her life. And I will do anything on Earth to make sure that she’s happy.”

According to the Bravo personality, his attempt at “juggling” too many responsibilities was the reason behind their breakup.

“It’s easy to throw a ball up and catch it. During season 7, we were sort of in our honeymoon period,” he explained. “This season, I had three balls in the air [which were] me, Taylor and our relationship. And I dropped a couple balls sometimes. [Then you] add alcohol to the mix.”

While reflecting on their issues, Rose referred to their split as a “slow motion car wreck,” saying, “I knew what was happening and I knew [what] I was doing. I was doing the wrong thing sometimes or saying the wrong thing.”

Green and Rose originally sparked romance rumors in 2020 before taking their relationship public. During season 8 of Southern Charm, however, viewers saw the former couple’s connection take a turn. In July, Us confirmed that the reality TV stars had decided to breakup.

During his appearance at BravoCon, the entrepreneur recalled having to watch their ups and downs on screen. “I want the world to root for me and my relationship,” he shared with Us on Saturday. “Unfortunately, things got a little sideways and it didn’t help that there were friends and family who were watching the show.”

Rose admitted he wasn’t expecting the pair to mend their romantic relationship at the moment.

“There were some [issues] in the way that we looked at the world. In the past, I headed for the exit when I saw something that didn’t add up and it’s a big testament to her that I said, ‘You know what? Screw it. She’s amazing and I don’t care.’ But these things don’t disappear,” he continued. “She’s fantastic [but to] get back together, I don’t know. I think that maybe I’m not the best for her. It sounds like a cop out. I swear it’s not.”

The Southern Charm newcomer, for her part, hinted that she initially expected to get back together with Rose. “We had a conversation when we first separated where I was like, ‘Here’s some things I want you [to work on]. I’m gonna try to push you, drive you and challenge you to do these things.’ And I found out he was doing quite the opposite,” she exclusively told Us on Friday, October 14. “So that in itself was just a turn off for me.”

The clinical assistant added: “I am definitely dating myself. I know people say that, but I think I’m asexual at the moment.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi