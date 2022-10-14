Weighing in. Southern Charm personality Marcie Hobbs shared her thoughts on Taylor Ann Green’s comments about how Shep Rose treats his parents.

“I think she feels really bad about that. I think she made a public apology. ‘Cause I do think that, first of all, his parents are amazing and the way that Shep is, is not a reflection on how they raised him at all,” Hobbs, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, at BravoCon in New York City.

She continued: “Shep is just his own kind of person. And yes, Shep does talk to his parents like that, but he’s 43 and I don’t think they’re gonna sit down and be like, ‘Shepard, you’re grounded.’ You know? I just, I think that was kind of irrelevant.”

During the second part of the Southern Charm reunion on Thursday, October 13, Taylor, 27, and Shep, 42 — who split in July after nearly two years of dating — had a tense exchange.

“He will degrade his parents more than anything,” Taylor said of her former boyfriend. “You literally say, ‘F—king. F—k you.’ You are yelling at them. And then you to go sleep and you wake up.” Shep replied, “Alright, Taylor. I’m a bad son.”

Marcie, who is Shep’s first cousin, told Us that she found it “hard to watch” the estranged exes spar. “I feel bad for Taylor too because I know … she loves him and, so, it’s coming from a place of not hatred, but just hurt and sadness. And she wishes that … he would be, like, this other person and they could be together and then get married and have kids and stuff. And I just, I feel like … if he’s gonna be like that with anyone, it would be her. But I just think Shep, I’ve known him for my whole life, and he’s just not that interested in that way of life,” she said.

The reality TV personality added that her cousin has “always been a guy that loves lots of ladies.” During an August appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Taylor said she “would probably have to assume” that Shep was unfaithful during their relationship. During the Southern Charm reunion, Taylor accused her ex of “using women” and called herself “the whore that stuck around for long enough.”

Marcie disagreed with the characterization of the Shep Gear founder. “I don’t think he uses women because it’s not like he’s drugging them or, like, making them have sex, you know?” she told Us. “I don’t think he’s like, you know, manipulating them or, or coercing them into this. I think that they also are very well aware of what they’re doing.”