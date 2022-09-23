Vacation from hell! Shep Rose, Austen Kroll and Craig Conover caused a stir on the latest episode of Southern Charm — and the drama is nowhere near done.

The boys turned heads once again during the Thursday, September 22, episode of the Bravo series while trying to navigate their relationships on St. Simons Island. Austen, for his part, had enough of Shep, 42, and Taylor Anne Green’s romantic issues, which resulted in one of the biggest arguments of the season.

After a night out in St. Simons, a drunken Shep told his then-girlfriend, 27, that he was “done” with everyone butting into their relationship. Austen, 35, overheard Shep’s remarks and stormed off, but not before calling out his longtime friend for his poor treatment of Taylor.

“Shep, you’ve been an embarrassment too long,” the Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder yelled at Shep. “F—king moron. You f—king idiot.”

The Average Expectations author fired back, “You are the biggest embarrassment of my f—king life. You’re a f—king joke. I cannot believe I’m even sharing oxygen with you.”

The following morning, Shep got real with Taylor about where they stand, confessing, “Everybody thinks that I’m bad for you.”

The clinical assistant, meanwhile, told her then-boyfriend that she understood that he could “only take so much,” but she was unhappy with how he handled himself.

“That was an unfortunate end to the night for yours truly,” Shep later told Naomie Olindo, Olivia Flowers and Venita Aspen. “That didn’t help,” he added, pointing to a bottle of alcohol.

While Taylor and Shep appeared to be on good terms during the trip, Us Weekly confirmed in July that they called it quits after two years of dating.

Thursday’s episode was also a tough one for Craig, 33, who couldn’t help but get into trouble with his ex-girlfriend, Naomie. The twosome dated for three years before splitting in 2017 — and although Craig is now dating Paige DeSorbo, he and the L’Abeye founder, 30, have had issues throughout season 8 of the reality show.

“I’m definitely more irritable when Naomie’s around,” the Sewing Down South founder told the cameras on Thursday after yelling at his ex on night one.

When the group tried to do another dinner together on night two of their vacation, Craig and Naomie again stole the show with their drama. After Naomie accused the Delaware native of not being “civil” to her earlier in the trip, he apologized but didn’t exactly let it go.

“I should never yell at you … but at the end of the day we probably shouldn’t interact too much because you’re in my past,” Craig said before uninviting her to his holiday party.

Once Craig stormed off — for the second time during their Georgia getaway — Venita, 28, got into with Naomie. While Venita claimed she wasn’t defending Craig, Naomie took her accusatory tone to mean she wasn’t being “loyal.”

The night ended with the two women at odds and Craig, Austen and Shep drinking wine and eating dessert in their villa.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down for a full breakdown of Season 8, Episode 14: