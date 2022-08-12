Spilling all the tea. Southern Charm‘s Taylor Ann Green didn’t hold back while discussing her split from Shep Rose for the first time.

“We are not together,” Green, 27, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, August 11, revealing she had been living in her “own place” prior to their split. “I would probably have to assume [he was not faithful to me].”

She added: “That news came out a few weeks before we officially [broke things off]. What’s being portrayed is not the stick that broke the camel’s back but I think that everything’s that showing nine months later is proving to be true, he still thinks.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Rose, 42, and Green called it quits after nearly two years of dating. The former couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2020, frequently opened up about their strong connection before the breakup.

“Things are going well, and she’s fantastic,” the businessman exclusively told Us in October 2020. “I kinda jokingly said, like, she refuses to give me a reason to not be in love with her, honestly. Like, I can find a reason to, like, weasel my way out of, like, any — oh, not weasel, but you know what I mean?”

Rose confessed at the time that his relationship with Green made him rethink his plans for the future. “Day after day, month after month, she was just fantastic. It just makes it really easy when, when you’re like, ‘Wait a second, why would I ever not want this person in my life?’” he told Us. “That doesn’t make any sense at all. So it’s definitely a departure from my norm.”

During season 8, which premiered in June, viewers saw Rose and Green’s romance take a turn as they attempted to work out their issues. “I don’t want to have kids right now. But we don’t use protection,” the “Enough About Me” podcast host told Austen Kroll during an episode in July. “I don’t know what I want. Almost two years and I’m happy. My life is really good and she’s a big, big part of that.”

The clinical assistant, for her part, later admitted that she was ready to take the next step in their relationship. “In my perfect world, I would get married at maybe 30, 31. Starting [to have] kids by 32, 33,” she said on the Bravo series. “Shep’s clock might not be ticking, but mine is.”

Green also told Andy Cohen on Thursday that she thought her former beau might change his tune about eventually getting married, adding that she believes he’s scared of being the first person in his family to possibly get divorced.

Following their breakup, the pair’s costar Olivia Flowers weighed in on whether a reconciliation could be in Rose and Green’s future. “Taylor initiated it. But they’re both taking the space that she suggested,” she explained to Us on Monday, August 8. “[Taylor is doing] as good as can be expected. It’s one thing to go through the breakup, but it’s another to have to publicly deal with it. And I think that was kind of the shock in all of this.”

The newcomer continued: “The news broke before she had really accepted it herself. But she’s been good.”

Rose did not immediately respond to Us Weekly‘s request for comment.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!