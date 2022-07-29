Throwing out the niceties! Chleb Ravenell is playing both sides of the Naomie Olindo and Kathryn Dennis feud in the newest episode of Southern Charm — and it’s getting messy.

Earlier this season, fans watched as Kathryn, 30, broke up with Chleb, 33, after he took issue with her variety of friendship issues, one of which was with Naomie, 29. During the Thursday, July 28, episode, however, the lovebirds were back together and stirring the pot.

“I think Naomie is just happy as a clam bitch,” Kathryn said during a confessional after seeing the L’Abeye founder at Olivia Flowers’ oyster roast. “But I did like her hat at least and her nose looks fine and she has a great tan all the time and I don’t.”

Kathryn and Naomie have been feuding since spring 2020 when the France native publicly called out Kathryn for allegedly starting rumors about former castmate Cameran Eubanks. In May 2020, Kathryn was blamed when news broke that Cameran’s husband, Jason Wimberly, allegedly had a mistress. (Cameran, 38, denied the claims and exited the series the same month.)

While the “Katching Up With Kathryn” podcast host has been keeping her distance from Naomie since they butted heads at her Great Katsby party during the season 8 premiere, this week’s episode proved they are not on good terms.

Their relationship is seemingly going to get worse moving forward after Chleb decided to play both sides of the feud. During Thursday’s episode, the former football player confided in Naomie about his and Kathryn’s relationship, hinting that it wasn’t going to last. (Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that Kathryn and Chleb called it quits for good.)

When Naomie suggested he get out of the “toxic” romance, however, Chleb flipped a switch. He went back to Kathryn and claimed that Naomie was trying to “manipulate” him, setting up a possible fight between the ladies in the future.

Austen Kroll also found himself in a pickle during Thursday’s episode after his new flame Olivia, 30, invited his ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy to her family’s party.

“I’m just going to say it, Craig, it’s, like, f–king Olivia. She’s driving me f–king crazy,” Austen, 35, told pal Craig Conover while venting over the uncomfortable situation. “She’s like, ‘Hey guys, let’s just force to pretend that everything’s OK.’”

Craig, 33, explained that it was all part of the “mindf—k of Charleston.” The Sewing Down South founder added: “You know no other city has exes everywhere. And it’s a never-ending f—king circle of misery.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see what drama went down on season 8, episode 6: