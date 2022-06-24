Bless her heart! Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo revealed where she and Kathryn Dennis stand following their blowout fight, which fans saw on the season 8 premiere.

“If I see her, I’m like, ‘What’s up?’ But I don’t think that she and I will ever be friends,” the 29-year-old reality star told E! News on Thursday, June 23. “You don’t have to be friends with everyone, and especially if they’re a toxic person to you, or maybe you are to them. I’m letting sleeping dogs lie on that one.”

The L’Abeye founder returned to the Bravo series during the Thursday premiere after previously exiting the show at the end of season 6 in May 2020. While most of her castmates welcomed her back with open arms, Kathryn, 30, made it clear that she still had issues with Naomie.

“I’m pretty close to everybody but Kathryn,” Naomie said on Thursday. “I love everybody sans one.”

The France native has been on the outs with Kathryn since spring of 2020. At the time, Naomie called out the “Katching Up With Kathryn” podcast host for allegedly spreading a rumor that costar Cameran Eubanks’ husband, Jason Wimberly, had a mistress.

Things came to a head during Kathryn’s Great Katsby party, which viewers watched play out on Thursday’s premiere.

“I was surprised. I think she was just angry at me for calling out something that she did that she thought she looked stupid over or she was just angry about it,” Naomie told E! News. “And so whenever Kathryn gets backed into a corner like that, she’ll just start to attack, attack, attack. She does it in a very calculated way, too. I was surprised.”

Kathryn made headlines in spring of 2020 when many of her Southern Charm costars, including Naomie, hinted that she started the cheating rumors. The affair chatter surfaced around the same time that Cameran, 38, announced her exit from the series. At the time, she also denied that there was any truth to the rumors about her husband.

“My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage,” Cameran, who shares 4-year-old daughter Palmer with the doctor, wrote via Instagram in May 2020. “Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy for ratings and that’s it.”

Naomie, for her part, had Cameran’s back, revealing that the hurtful allegations were part of her reason for leaving the show that same year. “To all those asking why Cameran, Chelsea [Meissner] and I (and anyone with a life they want to protect) quit the show. It’s s—t like this,” the designer wrote via her Instagram Story in May 2020. “Shame on you @kathryndennis for this and MANY other things.”

During the season 8 premiere on Thursday, it became clear that things between Naomie and Kathryn had not gotten better. In fact, the South Carolina native yelled at Naomie during her Great Katsby party saying she was “definitely hurt” by what the businesswoman said about her in the past.

“What you did, you tried to ruin a good person’s family. Kathryn, please,” Naomie said during the 30th birthday celebration as the episode was coming to a close. Kathryn cut her off, saying, “You’re not better than anyone. You act like you are better than anyone. She’s so fake.”

Naomie fired back, saying, “Kathryn, I don’t like the way you fight. You fight dirty. I’m not f—king scared of you. This is ridiculous.” Kathryn, however, had the last word, adding, “You f—king petty little bitch. I don’t give a f—k. She started off like a bitch. Walk away with your f—king feathers. She’s so fake.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

