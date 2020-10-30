Cameran Eubanks may have quit Southern Charm over allegations that her husband, Jason Wimberly, had an affair, but that didn’t stop Kathryn Dennis from bringing up the situation on camera.

Kathryn, 28, shared the rumor with Craig Conover during the Thursday, October 29, season 7 premiere of Southern Charm. While Craig, 31, was quick to say it wasn’t true, word quickly got back to Cameran, 36, who opted not to return to the Bravo series shortly before filming began.

“I don’t give a f—k about what Cameran thinks. She literally hurt me to my core by the meanest, nastiest things you could ever say about someone,” Kathryn said in her confessional. “So everyone that thinks Cam is just this guy’s girl that is wearing Lilly Pulitzer with a big old smile and perfect teeth? She’s an a—hole.”

Kathryn also shared her text exchange with Cameran.

“‘Why are you telling people Jason is cheating on me on camera? I am so confused,’” Kathryn read in her confessional, quoting Cameran.

After Kathryn replied that the rumors have been “going around,” the Real World alum got heated, texting her back, “Kathryn, give me a break, be a good human.”

Cameran confirmed in May that she would not be returning to Southern Charm after six seasons. Makeup artist Rebecca Leigh Wash subsequently denied having an affair with Jason, who rarely appeared on the Bravo show. (Cameran and Jason, who wed in 2014, share daughter Palmer, 2.)

“These hurtful accusations are blatant unfounded lies that have shaken me to my core. I am not a religious follower of Southern Charm, but as a makeup artist and resident of the Charleston area, it is impossible to not know who the cast of the show is. I have never laid eyes or interacted with Jason Wimberly, Cameran, or anyone in their beautiful family other than on television,” Rebecca wrote via Instagram at the time. “The allegations that this rumor was started by Kathryn Dennis are even more hurtful. I met Kathryn one time in July 2018 when I did her makeup for a photo shoot for a local clothing store. I have not seen or spoken to Kathryn since. I have only known her in my limited interaction in a professional capacity, and to suggest that I am somehow associated with these allegations is dumbfounding, hurtful, and malicious.”

Cameran, who reposted the makeup artist’s message, added, “It is so sad that this kind, beautiful and innocent girl had to be drug into the mud. I signed up for this by being on TV. She didn’t. @RebeccaWash is the victim here.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.