Round two? Cameran Eubanks made an impression on Southern Charm from day one of the series in 2014 and her 2020 exit has left many viewers wanting more.

The South Carolina native, however, has been vocal about not being ready or willing to return to the Charleston-based reality show. Eubanks, who starred on the Bravo show for six seasons before announcing her departure in May 2020, was quick to shut down affair rumors while sharing the surprising exit news.

“It has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles are being written … some of which pertain to my marriage,” Eubanks wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to rumors that her husband, Jason Wimberly, had a mistress.

The Real World: San Diego alum called the claims “upsetting” but acknowledged it was something that came with the reality TV territory.

“This is what reality television has come to nowadays and a large reason why I kept my marriage off air,” she continued, noting that Wimberly had been nothing but supportive of her time on the show. “You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck.”

Eubanks insisted that the allegations were “ridiculous and fake” and had “absolutely nothing to do” with her departure. Nine months later, the real estate guru, who shares daughter Palmer with Wimberly, doubled down on her remarks during an exclusive Us Weekly interview.

“I had made my decision before all the rumors and all that started,” she said in February 2021. “Everybody tries to make it about that, but it wasn’t.”

The controversy surrounding her departure, however, has not tainted Eubanks’ memories of the show. “I have nothing but positive things to say about my experience doing [reality TV],” she told Us. “I originally signed on thinking it would be on maybe a year or two. I never in my wildest dreams thought it would last seven seasons. It’s been a wildly successful show.”

The One Day You’ll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything In Between author remembers her Southern Charm days fondly, but that doesn’t mean you’ll see her back on the hit series anytime soon.

Eubanks exclusively told Us in April 2022 that she would “do it again in a heartbeat” after having a “great time” on the Bravo show but explained that she hadn’t been approached about a season 8 cameo.

“I would go back and do it all over again,” she confessed, noting that reminiscing about the good times had not made her change her tune. “I closed that door and there’s really no need for me to go back. I don’t think it would necessarily serve a purpose. But the show’s doing great.”

Scroll down to see what Eubanks has said about her Southern Charm exit and a possible return: