Fingers crossed! Cameran Eubanks revealed that she would do a reboot with her The Real World: San Diego costars “in a heartbeat.”

“I hope that they end up doing it with every single season because I would love nothing more than to go back and be with all my old roommates again,” the Southern Charm alum, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Moe’s Southwest Grill’s new nationwide contest for children and the restaurant’s kids eat free on Sundays meal program.

Eubanks also revealed which cast members she still speaks to, telling Us, “I keep in touch with Jamie Chung, who has a very successful acting career now, with Brad [Fiorenza] [and] with Randy [Barry], he actually lives in San Diego now. We all genuinely loved each other and to this day are still friends.”

The Real World: San Diego originally premiered in 2004 and also included cast members Frankie Abernathy, Robin Hibbard, Jacquese Smith and Charlie Dordevich. The cast of The Real World: New York reunited for a six-episode reboot earlier this year.

As for Southern Charm, the South Carolina native told Us in February that she has no plans to return because she doesn’t “fit” in with the cast anymore. A return isn’t totally out of the question for Eubanks, but she doesn’t miss the drama part of it. “I don’t know. Maybe. But then if you do one little appearance and it opens up, you know, Pandora’s box,” she told Us earlier this month. “So with reality TV, I’ve learned you have to be, you have to be just done completely or all in.”

She added, however, that she does “miss certain people” from the show.

Eubanks was part of the original Southern Charm cast when the show debuted in 2014. She announced her exit in May 2020 after six seasons. There were rumors at the time of her exit that her husband, Jason Wimberly, was having an affair.

The author denied the claims had anything to do with her decision to leave the show. “My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy for ratings and that’s it.”

Wimberly, 45, and Eubanks got married in 2014, and the couple share 3-year-old daughter, Palmer.

Eubanks has mentioned how Southern Charm producers tried to convince her to show up during season 7 to defend Wimberly on screen. The reality star explained that discussing her husband’s rumored affair on camera felt like a “punishment” for her decision to leave the show.

“I think me coming back on and telling my story … that was part of the manipulation of trying to get me back,” she told Us of the producers’ suggestions to return. “Because they wanted me to come back and fight and stand up for my man and all that. And I just wasn’t interested in doing that for entertainment purposes.”

For now, Eubanks is focused on her partnership with Moe’s Southwest Grill, telling Us her personal connection to the contest is through her daughter.

“She likes about five things. There’s, like, five things that I can get her to eat at any given time of the day,” she told Us. “What I think is so amazing that [Moe’s Southwest Grill] is doing is starting April 18, they are launching kids eat free. So, on Sundays, if you are a child with an adult that gets an entree, you will get a free meal. And I just think this is so awesome because it’s so hard to find a restaurant that the whole family can enjoy and now, they get to eat free on Sunday.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi