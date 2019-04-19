They may have found love on The Challenge, but the real challenge for Tori Hall and Brad Fiorenza is coparenting. Tori, 32, and Brad, 38, share sons, Brady, 7, and Chase, 4, but she recently moved from Chicago to Nashville, something he is now blasting her on social media.

“Kids are not possessions, they are people. If you teach your kids to dislike one parent, even if you were raised that way, it’s like telling them they are half bad. In my opinion that is child abuse & not negotiable,” he tweeted on Wednesday, April 17. The message is currently pinned to the top of his Twitter account.

Between then and Friday, April 19, he shared multiple other messages, but never called Tori out by name. When one fan told him he has rights as a father, he responded, “It costs a lot of money to keep enforcing them. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. I still count my blessing everyday but talk about pain.”

When multiple other followers shared their own story, he said they were “completely different situations,” before adding, “It is different when someone else quits on their family, trying to get rich off another persons ‘dads’ money in the church, then tries to blame you because they are too Christian to cheat.”

The Vendettas alum also noted that for him, it all comes down to the kids. “I just want to show my sons love & not have less than and hour contact a week. Anyone that knows my relationship w/ them can validate that. I begged her not to take them out of state. … I get them in the summer. I’m just putting lies & rumors to rest,” he tweeted on Friday. “A mother that moves sons away from a loving father and tries to convince them their dad was not there, needs to be corrected. So yeah, I want them to know I was always there and fought to keep them by me. No shame.”

He also claimed that he tried to discuss the situation with Tori privately but “it only got my kids moved out of state,” adding, “I sat on a pile of receipts from another mans wife for 2 years.”

The pair, who married in 2010 two years after meeting on MTV’s The Gauntlet III, went their separate ways in 2015 and finalized their divorce in December 2016. The former Miss Teen USA, who has not been on reality TV since 2010, responded to her ex’s claims in an exclusive comment to Us Weekly.

“When I hear of Brad saying something or tweeting irrational, I try to go to the mindset that he is hurting, and hurt people hurt people,” she shared. “I will always encourage the boys to have a relationship with their dad. Always. To say otherwise is simply untrue. I’m not operating in a place of hurt or anger, so my stance on this isn’t as emotionally driven as others. I took time to heal and deal with the divorce, and it’s made all the difference. Three years ago my response to this would have been very different.”

Tori also denied any claims of cheating. “As far as me having an affair or breaking up another family, there is no truth to that. None,” the Road Rules vet told Us. “I know people would love for this to be the case, so they could pinpoint reasoning/fault of our divorce, but it’s just not true.”

