Cameran Eubanks has been part of the reality TV world for a long time — and has no interest in going back. The real estate agent left Southern Charm in 2020, but that doesn’t mean her former costars haven’t been asking her to return to the Bravo show.

“Craig [Conover] texted me the other day! He’s like, ‘What would it take for you to come back, Cam?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, God, I don’t know. I think that chapter is closed,'” Eubanks, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her new book, One Day You’ll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything In Between. “To be honest, I feel like I don’t fit anymore in the mix. It started to feel a little forced for me and just inauthentic. I don’t want to be on reality TV and feel like I have to act or feel like I have to be a certain way to fit in. I do keep my family private and just started to feel a little hypocritical for me to stay on.”

Eubanks joined the show during its debut season in 2014 and appeared in six seasons. In May 2020, the reality star announced via Instagram that she wouldn’t be coming back for the seventh season. At the time, rumors surfaced that her husband, Jason Wimberly, was having an affair — claims that both Eubanks and Wimberly shut down.

“It has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles are being written … some of which pertain to my marriage,” the Real World: San Diego alum wrote at the time. “My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage. Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy for ratings and that’s it.”

At the time, the South Carolina native called the rumors about her husband “upsetting,” but noted that they didn’t come as a surprise. “This is what reality television has come to nowadays and a large reason why I kept my marriage off the air,” she said. “You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck.”

During our interview, the author shared that she had plans to exit the show before the rumors came out. “I had made my decision before all the rumors and all that started,” she said. “Everybody tries to make it about that, but it wasn’t.”

Now, she doesn’t really watch the show at all and hasn’t spoken to Kathryn Dennis, who was accused of being the cheating speculation.

“I never talked to her about it. You know, I ultimately let it go,” she told Us. “At the end of the day, I try to be a realist about reality television. This is what you sign up for. There are a lot of positives that come out of it. It gives you a platform. Like, I wrote a book and I’m talking to you because I was on Southern Charm. But the negatives are that stuff like this happens. There are rumors started, there’s all this vitriol and fighting. And that’s part of the reason that I had to get out of it. So in a sense, I get it. It’s par for the course.”

One Day You’ll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything In Between is now available.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi