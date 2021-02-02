Southern Charm fans who’ve been missing Cameran Eubanks, look no further than her new book, One Day You’ll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything In Between.

“Believe it or not, I had a very easy time writing it. There was nothing that was hard for me to share,” the 37-year-old reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly about the book, which was released on Tuesday, February 2. “I wanted to share my experience with motherhood primarily. I read a lot of books prior to becoming pregnant that kind of told you what to do and gave you advice. And I wanted to just give an honest explanation of what I went through, but I also wanted to drive home to women, especially, that you need to ultimately trust your gut and go with your intuition.”

While Bravo fans met Eubanks when Southern Charm premiered in 2014, some TV enthusiasts recognized her from The Real World: San Diego, which aired on MTV in 2004.

“I have nothing but positive things to say about my experience doing [reality TV],” Eubanks told Us, noting that she never thought she would be on Southern Charm for six seasons. “I originally signed on thinking it would be on maybe a year or two. I never in my wildest dreams thought it would last seven seasons. It’s been a wildly successful show.”

Eubanks confirmed in May 2020 that she wasn’t returning for season 7 of the Bravo series. While she subsequently denied allegations that her husband, Jason Wimberly, had an affair, Kathryn Dennis claimed Eubanks walked away from the series before Dennis repeated the accusations about Wimberly.

“I don’t have any regrets,” Eubanks told Us about her time on the show, noting she wouldn’t do anything differently.

The author, who shares 3-year-old daughter Palmer with Wimberly, went on to admit that she has no interest in a return to TV anytime soon.

“Reality TV has just changed so much. I think especially in the last few years, it’s gotten a lot more toxic,” she told Us. “I feel like as a society, we are shocked by less and less. So, it has to [be] more and more to stay relevant and to stay on the air. … I think there’s going to be a shift in reality television soon, maybe in the next five years … people are starting to get sick and tired of all the mean and nasty. There’s so much of it in the world right now. And people want to, obviously, you want drama and entertainment, but I want to be able to turn on the TV and laugh and be uplifted. And I hope it’s more that way in the future.”

Scroll through for everything we learned from Eubanks’ book: