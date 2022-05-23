Let the festivities begin! Madison LeCroy and her fiancé, Brett Randle, celebrated their engagement with a sweet South Carolina bash fit for the Southern Charm star, and the bride-to-be gave Us Weekly an exclusive invite to the party.

The Bravo personality, 31, and the California native, 35, were feted in an intimate affair at a private home in Charleston on Saturday, March 21, Us can reveal. The party, which was hosted by Britney Williams, featured a guest list with 45 close friends and family — including LeCroy’s Southern Charm costar Kathryn Dennis — as well as simple, rustic touches that perfectly intertwined with the event’s elegant feel. The soon-to-be bride and groom posed for romantic photos while guests sipped champagne and tucked into stylish desserts.

LeCroy exclusively shared her engagement news to Us in October 2021, seven months after the two began dating.

“I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time, and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” the reality star gushed about Randle, who involved her 8-year-old son, Hudson — whom LeCroy shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes — in the proposal.

“My son and my fiancé, they ended up planning this,” the hairstylist told Us at the time. “When [Brett] asked my son if he could be his stepdad and be a part of our lives, my son had one request, and that was that he was a part of the proposal. It was so, so sweet.”

While LeCroy recalled that Randle “proposed to me in the living room, and my son’s behind him, just clapping,” she was so excited that she “completely, like, blacked out at the point of whatever he was saying. I had no idea,” she told Us. “It was perfect.”

The couple first met in the spring of 2021 in Arizona while the South Carolina native was in town for a bachelorette party. “He was there for a friend’s birthday party. I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was, like, instant,” she recalled to Us in June 2021. “And I mean you really can’t miss him. … He’s absolutely stunning.”

While Randle doesn’t have any social media himself, LeCroy keeps fans updated on their relationship through her frequent Instagram posts with him. She also shares sweet snaps of her, Randle and Hudson — proving just how important family is to them.

“[Blake] has a large family and so do I,” she told Us in October 2021 about the guest list for the couple’s upcoming wedding. “So we’re gonna probably keep it under a hundred [guests] if we can, which is going to be hard to do.”

Keep scrolling for an exclusive look at LeCroy and Randle’s engagement party: