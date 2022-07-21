He’s got more honeys than any honeybee. Over the years, Shep Rose has been honest about his complicated feelings on marriage.

Before Bravo viewers were introduced to Rose on Southern Charm, the reality star dated Danni Baird. He later had an on-again, off-again hookup with costar Kathryn Dennis before deciding to document his road to a serious relationship.

In January 2018, the South Carolina native traveled the country in an attempt to find The One in Bravo’s spinoff series RelationShep. He briefly dated the winner of the short-lived series, Bella Clark, before calling it quits.

Rose later confirmed that he was dating Taylor Ann Green after the couple sparked dating speculation in 2020. “Things are going well, and she’s fantastic,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020 about the special woman in his life. “I kinda jokingly said, like, she refuses to give me a reason to not be in love with her, honestly. Like, I can find a reason to, like, weasel my way out of, like, any — oh, not weasel, but you know what I mean?”

At the time, the TV personality admitted that his relationship was making him view his future in a different light. “Day after day, month after month, she was just fantastic. It just makes it really easy when, when you’re, like, wait a second, why would I ever not want this person in my life?” he shared. “That doesn’t make any sense at all. So it’s definitely a departure from my norm.”

Rose and Green’s romance had its up and downs after she joined Southern Charm in season 7 — which his costars had their own opinions on. The businessman’s costar Craig Conover previously revealed that he was rooting for the twosome to stay together.

“I think if Shep was gonna have a forever relationship, this is it. She actually likes Shep and loves him for who he really is. There’s no, like, trying to change him or anything,” the Winter House star told Us in June 2022.

Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen, however, noted that they had their concerns. “I think that the unfortunate thing with them is that Taylor loves Shep more than Shep loves Taylor,” Aspen told Us that same month. “And, like, you should never be with a man that doesn’t love you as much as you love him.”

LeCroy, for her part, pointed out that Rose has “made it very clear” that he is not interested in commitment. “I mean, at least he’s open and honest about it,” she said. “But you can’t expect a guy like that to now wanna, like, go get married.”

Landon Clements, however, was willing to give her former costar the benefit of the doubt. “I think [Taylor’s] great. I’ve gotten to spend time with them and I just hope [Shep] doesn’t mess it up,” the Southern Charm alum said in June. “I hope they go the distance. I think she is really, really good for him.”

One month later, Us confirmed Rose and Green were over after nearly two years of dating.

Scroll down for Rose’s most candid quotes about settling down ahead of the split: