Happily ever after? Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen weighed in on Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s romance — and whether they’ll ever tie the knot.

Venita, 28, didn’t mince words, telling Us Weekly that “no” the duo will not make it down the aisle after dating more than two years.

“I think that the unfortunate thing with them is that Taylor loves Shep more than Shep loves Taylor,” the influencer said of her castmates during an exclusive interview with Madison on Tuesday, July 12. “And like, you should never be with a man that doesn’t love you as much as you love him.”

The fashionista added: “That’s just the harsh reality from the outside looking in and kind of seeing them like, you know, having their fights or whatever.”

Madison, for her part, told Us that Shep, 42, has “made it very clear” that he’s not “that forever guy.” The 31-year-old hairstylist, who dated Austen Kroll for two years before splitting in December 2020, noted that it’s “OK” that Shep is the way he is.

“I mean, at least he’s open and honest about it,” Madison explained. “But you can’t expect a guy like that to now wanna, like, go get married.”

The Greenville, South Carolina, native, who got engaged to Brett Randle in October 2021, further insisted that Taylor, 27, shouldn’t try and “convince him” to get hitched, especially if “he’s not begging to marry you.”

Shep and Taylor were first linked in March 2020. Two months later, the clinical assistant confirmed the romance via social media. Taylor made her Southern Charm debut during season 7, which aired in 2021, and despite Shep later admitting he cheated on his girlfriend, the twosome are still going strong.

During season 8 of the Bravo series, which premiered last month, fans got an inside look at the couple’s ups and downs. During the Thursday, July 7, episode, Shep confessed that after Taylor had a pregnancy scare, he still wasn’t sure whether he’d ever settle down.

“I don’t want to have kids right now. But we don’t use protection.” the Average Expectations author told pal Austen, 35, during the show. “I don’t know what I want. Almost two years and I’m happy. My life is really good and she’s a big, big part of that.”

Austen, for his part, was taken aback by Shep’s inability to commit. He told cameras, “Shep has never had to compromise with anybody. It’s selfish and it’s unfair to Taylor.”

Madison exclusively told Us on Tuesday that she found it comical that her ex-boyfriend would be telling anyone what to do when it comes to the romance department. (Austen exclusively confirmed to Us in May that he is dating season 8 newbie Olivia Flowers.)

“Austen giving relationship advice to anyone is baffling to me,” Madison quipped.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon