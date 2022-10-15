A night to remember! BravoCon got off to a dramatic start in New York City — and the surprises just kept coming when the casts from every major franchise made an appearance at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Presents: Andy’s Legends Ball on Friday, October 14.

During the live taping at Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center, a variety of Real Housewives came together to attempt to squash their past issues. Jill Zarin and Tamra Judge kicked off the event by addressing the real estate agent’s return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Earlier this year, the Ultimate Girls Trip costars made headlines when the RHONY alum, 58, announced Tamra’s return to Bravo after her 2020 exit. “Tamra’s coming back, and you know, my friend Vicki [Gunvalson]‘s not happy,” Jill said via an Instagram Live video in July. In response, the Vena CBD cofounder, 55, replied, “Go f–k yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty bitch!”

Jill, for her part, attempted to clarify the situation that same month. “I just have to straighten something out. This morning I was on my way to the event and I use the expression often, ‘breaking news,’ but it doesn’t mean that there’s anything breaking that wasn’t broken to me,” she explained on Instagram. “I had read online that Vicki was not coming back and Tamra was — and I said that. I just repeated what I had read. I don’t have any inside information. Nobody talks to me at Bravo. I know absolutely nothing. I just repeated the news that was already printed.”

She continued: “[Tamra] I’m so happy for you. You wanted this and I’m happy for you. Why is there any animosity? Anyway, we’re going to have to straighten that one out but congratulations anyway, and only wish the best for everybody.”

While filming the special episode of WWHL, Jill once again pointed out that Tamra’s return was already public information. The California native, however, was still certain that Jill intentionally announced the news ahead of time.

“F–k yeah,” Tamra responded when asked whether Jill shared the information on purpose. “Did you not do it on an outlet that you got paid?”

The entrepreneur replied, “I have a subscription on Instagram … Who gives a s–t? I didn’t do it on purpose!”

Meanwhile, Ashley Darby and Vicki, 60, faced off after an awkward past encounter. After the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 34, recalled Vicki being rude to her at a photo shoot, the Coto Insurance CEO shared her side of the story.

“I was kind of like, ‘Where’s the Housewife?’” Vicki explained about the confusing run-in with Ashley. The former restaurant owner replied, “OK, this is case and point why this is a problem, Vicki. You were very dismissive for no apparent reason. … The panel was called Housewife to Housewife! Why didn’t you ask who I was?”

An eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly that Ashley received support from her RHOP costars during the event. The RHOC cast, however, appeared as if “they didn’t want to get involved” in the drama.

The epic event continued to pull out all the stops when Anderson Cooper made a surprise appearance as the “gay shark” from past WWHL episodes.

Before he took off his disguise, the political commentator humped his longtime friend Andy, 54, and shared a funny exchange with Brandi Glanville. Anderson, 55, also told the WWHL host that he was inspired by Sonja Morgan to pull out all the stops during the taping.

Scroll down for more details on what to expect — or what may not make it to screen — from the WWHL Legends Ball taping: