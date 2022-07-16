A new feud begins. Tamra Judge was not happy that Jill Zarin told followers the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast host is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Tamra’s coming back, and you know, my friend Vicki [Gunvalson]‘s not happy,” Zarin, 58, told followers in a since-deleted Instagram Live video on Saturday, July 16.

Judge, 54, responded to a clip of the live stream via Twitter on Saturday. “Go f–k yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty bitch!”

The Vena CBD cocreator also shared a video via both Twitter and Instagram Stories to make her point clear. “Hey guys, I have a big announcement. Jill is the thirstiest bitch I’ve ever met,” she told the camera.

I have an announcement… pic.twitter.com/bb5AdBwPLu — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) July 16, 2022

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, who was hosting her Luxury Luncheon in the Hamptons, returned to Instagram hours later to explain herself. “I just have to straighten something out. This morning I was on my way to the event and I use the expression often, ‘breaking news,’ but it doesn’t mean that there’s anything breaking that wasn’t broken to me,” Zarin said.

She continued, adding, “I had read online that Vicki was not coming back and Tamra was — and I said that. I just repeated what I had read. I don’t have any inside information. Nobody talks to me at Bravo. I know absolutely nothing. I just repeated the news that was already printed.”

Page Six reported on Saturday that inside sources said Judge would be back as a cast member, but neither Bravo nor Judge officially announced the news. The outlet also asked Gunvalson for her reaction to news of her pal’s return, and she didn’t share any hurt feelings, despite Zarin’s claims. “Good for her,” the OG RHOC alum said. “I’m happy for her.”

Judge joined RHOC in season 3 and stayed with the Bravo drama for 12 years, departing in January 2020 after being demoted to “friend.” She returned to the Housewives franchise earlier this year on Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club alongside Zarin and Gunvalson, 60, as well as Brandi Glanville, Phaedrea Parks, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley and Taylor Armstrong.

While Bravo hasn’t officially confirmed Judge’s return, Zarin claimed she believed it was public knowledge. “So I don’t know why Tamra attacked me today calling me ‘a thirsty bitch.’ Thirsty about what?” the New York native asked.

The Jill Zarin Home founder added a personal message to Judge: “I’m so happy for you. You wanted this and I’m happy for you. Why is there any animosity? Anyway, we’re going to have to straighten that one out but congratulations anyway, and only wish the best for everybody.”

Judge and Gunvalson might open up more about the dramatic weekend when they appear on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, July 19.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews