Putting the past behind them? Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin exclusively dished to Us Weekly about her current relationship with former costar — and one-time nemesis — Bethenny Frankel.

“I invited her to my event … so we’ll have to see if she comes,” Zarin, 58, told Us about the entrepreneur, 51, referring to her upcoming Luxury Luncheon that will benefit her late husband’s Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust. The luncheon will be held on July 16 in Southampton, New York.

“We’re on good terms,” the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star added. Though she didn’t reveal if they had spoken much since her late husband’s funeral in 2018, she emphasized that their relationship is now copacetic.

“I don’t wanna say anything except that we’re on good terms,” she continued.

Jill and the Skinnygirl founder ran into each other on a flight last month, with both TV personalities posting a photo together depicting their reunion — seemingly revealing there was no more drama between them.

“So this girl walks onto a plane…” Frankel captioned the image of the two smiling on the flight. She included the hashtag, “#ifwingscouldtalk,” hinting at the juicy conversations they may have had.

For her part, Jill couldn’t resist a good airplane pun when sharing the same picture. “Pleasant flight, no turbulence 😉✈️ #rhony #rhonymemes #rhonyreunion,” she wrote.

RHONY viewers watched the drama between the Creaky Joints organization founder and the Business Is Personal author — who were once close friends — play out during season 3 of the franchise in 2010. At the time, the two were feuding over their accusations against each other, with Frankel claiming that Jill was jealous of her success, while Jill felt that the NYU graduate wasn’t there for her during Bobby’s initial bout with cancer. The two never reconciled before Frankel temporarily left the series in season 4.

Five seasons later, however, the two appeared to make up at Bobby’s funeral. During the season 9 reunion in 2018, Frankel revealed she introduced Jill to her now-12-year-old daughter, Bryn, whom she shares with ex Jason Hoppy. Jill shares 31-year-old daughter Allyson with ex Steven Shapiro.

As she continues to pay tribute to her late husband in the four years since his death at age 71, the Bravo alum has often honored his memory, paying tribute to her partner of nearly 20 years.

“Today I mourn my soul mate Bobby Zarin, who lives through me every day,” she wrote via Instagram on the anniversary of his death in 2019. “I finally learned to close doors , turn off lights, check the car before I get out and all the other little things he tried to get me to do while he was here. Why does it take him dying for us to learn the lessons he taught us all.”

She continued, “I talk to you everyday Bobby and I know you hear me. You feel me. You touch me,” noting in the heart wrenching post that she has “tried to live the way you taught me. To always do the right thing no matter what or how hard it can be sometimes.”